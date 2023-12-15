Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday, said that he and his Osun State counterpart, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, have aligned to foster unity and progress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West zone.

The governor stated this while addressing newsmen shortly after a meeting with the Governor of Osun State, at the Courtesy Room of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

Makinde, who described Adeleke as his brother, said their meeting centered around the unity and well-being of the PDP and the development of the South-West geopolitical zone.

He said: “Like my brother said, we are one. We discussed issues around the unity of our party in the South-West and alignment, and we are aligned. I can assure you that we will do what we are supposed to do.”

Adeleke, while also speaking, lauded Governor Makinde for his giant strides in infrastructure development in Oyo State, noting that his government had been toeing the same path of massive infrastructure development in Osun State.

He added that they both had a robust discussion on the South-West PDP and have resolved to be on the same page.

He added: “I am proud to be here in Oyo State, because we are brothers. I am just coming from my working vacation in Bangkok, Thailand, and I felt that coming from Lagos, I could not just go home but pay a visit to my brother, Governor Seyi Makinde, to tell him that I am back.

“I love him and I want to tell him that he is doing a good job in Oyo State. I want to give him a report card on the infrastructure he is doing in the state, which made him win a second term. He has been building massive infrastructure and the same has begun in Osun State. That is why I am here today.

“Another reason for coming here is to discuss with him the issue of South-West PDP, which has been resolved.”

Earlier, the Osun State governor had, in a historic moment, been allowed to address the Oyo State Executive Council, which was in session at the Executive Council Chambers, when he arrived at the Governor’s Office.

While addressing the Exco, Adeleke said: “Oyo State is moving forward and Osun State is moving forward, because Governor Makinde and I are brothers.

“I want you all to continue to support Governor Makinde, because he is doing well in terms of infrastructure and other aspects of governance and in terms of governance, Osun State has also been moving forward.

“No matter what anyone says, I love my brother and he loves me.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE