Supreme Court Verdict: I accept judgment in good faith – Reps ex-minority leader

“I wish to express my gratitude to Allah (SWT) for making it possible to…

The former minority leader in the house of representatives, Hon Faruk Adamu has said he accepted the loss of his case at the supreme court in good faith and promised to work towards the victory of APC presidential candidate, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinibu in the February 25 presidential election.

The APC national leader made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen in his residents at Birninkudu shortly after the supreme court verdict in a suit challenging the APC governorship primary election in Jigawa.

“I wish to express my gratitude to Allah (SWT) for making it possible to see the end of this case which was started since the commencement of political activities last year,” he told Nigerian Tribune.

ALSO READ: Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking disqualification of Tinubu, Shettima

“Having indicated my interest in contesting the position of Governorship candidate under our great party the APC, the primary election was not freely conducted as per our party constitution, INEC guidelines, electoral act 2022 and the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“Numerous party members, supporters and I having been dissatisfied with the outcome of the primary elections resolved to seek redress in the court of law, which started at the Federal High Court Dutse through Court of Appeal, Kano Division and ended today at the Supreme Court where all our cases were dismissed.

“As a strong believer in democracy and rule of law, I have accepted the outcome of the judgment in good faith and urge our supporters to do the same and remain calm”.

“I, therefore, wish to assure you as one of the founding members and a leader of APC, my supporters and I would work for the success of our Presidential Candidate Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Gubernatorial Candidate His Excellency Alh. Umar Namadi, the Deputy Governor Jigawa State, and our candidates of National and State Assemblies,” he said.