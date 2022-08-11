Hyssop may be a potential source of antibiotic for UTIs

A NTIBIOTICS can be lifesaving, but using them over a long period might raise the odds of drug failure in individuals with many bacteria-causing infections, including respiratory infections and urinary tract infections (UTI).

Now, experts say that hyssop could be a source of novel antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections.

In a new study, researchers found hyssop contains chemical substances that can be developed into the conventional drug to kill germs that cause urinary tract infections like Klebsiella pneumoniae, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus.

Overall results suggest that Oroxindin, a chemical substance extracted from hyssop, can effectively kill off K. pneumoniae and P. mirabilis. Additionally, its safety has been established, indicating its potential for future drug discovery and development in the treatment of UTIs.

UTI is an infection in any part of the urinary system — the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. Most infections involve the lower urinary tract — the bladder and the urethra.

A bladder infection may cause pelvic pain, increased urge to urinate, pain with urination and blood in the urine. A kidney infection may cause back pain, nausea, vomiting and fever.

The 2022 study, a collaborative work by Rajan Rolta (lead researcher), Dr Deeksha Salaria from Shoolini University Solan India, Dr Oladoja Awofisayo (University of Uyo), and Dr Olatomide Fadare (Obafemi Awolowo University) from Nigeria, was published in the journal, Molecules.

Hyssop, also called water hyssop or herb of grace, is also used for gut infections, epilepsy, anxiety and different stress-related disorders, as well as to improve memory. It is known as “the herb of grace,” due to its various medicinal properties.

For centuries, the herb has been used by Ayurveda medical practitioners for the treatment of various conditions, such as epilepsy, anxiety, and various stress-related disorders. It also has positive effects in boosting brain function and improving memory.

Additionally, it is used to treat digestive complaints and skin disorders, as an antiepileptic, antipyretic, and analgesic, and as an antimicrobial agent against UTIs.

Many essential drugs have previously been discovered and developed from medicinal plants. Therefore, computational techniques applied in drug designing have a vital role in predicting the toxicity of the major compounds along with determining their other properties.

This experimental study evaluated the antimicrobial effect of 80% methanol, 96% ethanol, and aqueous extracts of hyssop leaves on germs that cause urinary tract infections. Then, further screening of their chemical constituents was carried out using standard methods.





The study of its alcohol and water extracts, as well as microbiology studies, revealed that Oroxindin, hyssop’s flavones component, is a potent inhibitor of UTI-causing pathogens K. pneumoniae and P. mirabilis in humans in a dose-dependent fashion.

The researchers suggested that hyssop was able to kill the germs that cause UTIs through two basic pathways — directly killing the germ or preventing the germs from adhering to the cells that form the walls of the urinary tract.

They, however, added that more investigations are required on different species of bacteria that cause UTIs to provide a clearer indication for hyssop as a potential agent against UTIs.

Recently, there has been growing interest in identifying and developing novel antimicrobial compounds from a variety of sources to tackle UTIs. Herbal medicines such as turmeric and its bioactive molecule curcumin, tiger nut, cashew leaf and corn silk tea have been shown to improve the symptoms of chronic UTIs, protect renal tubular function, and reduce inflammatory responses.

Researchers said, in the Journal of Agroalimentary Processes and Technologies, that tiger nuts should be consumed more to prevent and treat UTIs. The susceptibility of these disease-causing germs towards the tiger nut extract was comparable with gentamicin, a common antibiotic.

In addition, researchers found extracts of cashew leaves are able to kill germs that cause urinary tract infections like Klebsiella pneumoniae, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. The 2019 study was in the Journal of Advances in Medicine and Medical Research.

Moreover, diet is important in treating UTIs. It supports the body’s immune system, reduces irritation in the healing process, and helps the body shed bacteria.

For instance, garlic is a potent remedy for UTIs. It has a variety of antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory properties and immune-modulatory effects.

Crush five to six cloves of fresh garlic. Soak them in warm water for five to 10 minutes and drink the water throughout the day. Eating cucumber throughout the day will encourage urine production to flush out harmful bacteria from the bladder and urethra. Researchers in the 2012 Journal of European Archives of Oto-Rhino-Laryngology also said cucumber is a juicy fruit and its seeds have diuretic properties.