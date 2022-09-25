HYPPADEC commences distribution of relief items to flood victims in Niger, others

By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
The Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has started the distribution of relief items to victims of floods and other natural disasters in communities across the six states under the Commission.
Following the devastating effects of Floods and other natural disasters across the country, wrecking untold hardships on citizens in parts of the country in recent weeks as a result of heavy rains across the 36 States of the Federation and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

HYPPADEC, in Niger State, announced the flag-off of the distribution of relief materials to the displaced victims of the rampaging flood disaster in Ebbo community, Lapai Local Government Area,  and Ketso community in Mokwa Local Government Areas of the state.

The team in charge of Niger State also embarked on the distribution of relief materials which included foods and Non-food items in the Awuru community in New Bussa, Borgu local government and Kontagora LGAs of State.

The relief items so far distributed by the Commission included food and non-food items as well as medicine and building materials among others.

Chairman of the Governing Council of HYPPADEC, Mr Joseph Ityav, who flagged off the distribution of the relief items, admonished the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to alleviate their offerings.

Ityav assured that some new resettlements will be established by the Commission in Niger and Kebbi States in the first phase, while the scheme will be spread to other states in the catchment states of the Commission.

He stated that the Organization was concerned about flooding which was currently ravaging communities in all member states due to an increase in the volume of rainwater recorded this year which compelled dams to release more water to the downstream.

“First, It is a very worrisome situation and we sympathize with victims and urged the affected communities to abide by instructions handed to them by relevant authorities to minimize the negative impacts of the disaster,” Ityav added.

Addressing the 7th Governing Council meeting last Thursday, in Minna prior to the Flagg -off, the Chairman noted that the Youth Transformation Programme of the Commission designed to equip 5,000 youths in skills acquisition programmes has also commenced in all the member states.

Consequently, he said,” the Commission has completed plans to revisit the water projects in Niger and Kebbi States adding that it has also begun the construction and rehabilitation of schools, drainage control, borehole and hand pumps, Fertilizer mechanization in its catchment states”

