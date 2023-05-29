Toilet cleaner brand, Hypo on Friday, continue with its hygiene sensitisation programme tagged: ‘Clean Up 1000 toilet’ as it cleaned over 100 toilets at the University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan.

The programme which was sponsored by Hypo brand in partnership with the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution, saw Hypo Toilet rescue volunteers wash major toilets in the institution.

According to the Brand Area Marketing Manager for Ibadan and South-West, Buchi Maduka said the aim of the programme was to enlighten the students on the importance of a hygienic toilet and also sensitise them on the use of the project.

He said over 500 volunteers participated in the exercise so as to let the students’ community know the values of their products.

The Hypo Toilet Cleaner brand also creates awareness around the institution towards healthy toilet hygiene practices in their environment.

According to him, the students have experienced the products and seen how it works and that is our aim as we want them to have a healthy life in a good environment.

“We have volunteers among the students. So, we are in partnership with the university authorities and the SUG. Before coming down here, they have been able to get volunteers, people that actually want to make a difference and help in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“What we always tell the students is your toilets are part of your family. So, you have to manage your toilets well so as to have a healthy lifestyle.”

In his remarks, the SUG president, Adewole Adeyinka, commended the brand for the initiative, saying it will last long in the minds of the people.

Adeyinka described the brand as the number one toilet cleaner in the country while urging the management to make the exercise a monthly programme.

He said cleaning up UI, is an exercise to clean up our toilets as we know that the management is trying, we want to say thank you to Hypo Toilet Cleaner who sponsored the event.





We believe the products are essential and through the work we have done, we were able to see that this is the best product we can use.

“We want to say thank you to the management of the university for supporting the exercise through the SUG and also to the brand.

“We have many of our students who are involved and I can say that the product is 100 per cent viable as we see the impact on our toilets. We want the exercise to be a monthly exercise and be a sustainable one,” he said.

Meanwhile, the City head of the brand in Oyo State, Omolara Adebare, has lauded all the volunteers for their passion for making the environment cleaner.

