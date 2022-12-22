Hypertension top list of conditions seen at free Seyi Makinde volunteer medical outreach

A 65-year-old woman who was described as a walking corpse due to a blood pressure measurement of 230/130mmHg was among the crowd numbering over 3,000 that benefited on Saturday from the free medical services by the Seyi Makinde volunteer in partnership with Omituntun in Diaspora and Oyo State Ministry of Health at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba.

At the stadium were health workers offering different interventions, including dental and eye care, medical tests for different conditions like HIV, blood sugar, and blood pressure and treatment of different ailments, having four ambulances on standby to take very critical cases to the nearest government hospitals for further care.

The Oyo State Health Commissioner, Dr Taiwo Oladipo, said the free Seyi Makinde volunteer medical outreach was aimed at bringing health to the doorsteps of those needing medical care. He appreciated the governor for prioritizing health in his agenda, with health workers also meeting with the governor.

Dr Oladipo added, “This is supposed to be a multifaceted approach to getting our healthcare services on a higher standard. It is meant to sensitise and acknowledge that there is quite a lot moving on in the health system in the state and it is a way to move the healthcare system forward.

“The lady in question has never had her blood pressure checked before; we picked her up with a very high blood pressure of 230/130mmHg and if it persists after a short rest, we will have her admitted to hospital.”

In a remark, the lead team for Omituntun in Diaspora’s health sector, Dr Olufemi Olowookere, said the mammoth crowd that turned out for free medical care services attested to the need to make sure that there was a good health system both at the state and local government levels.

According to Dr Olowokere, “Free medical outreach is good but it is not sustainable, so government should ensure a better health system where there is health security. We see a lot of people trooping in because they cannot afford to go to the hospital.

“That woman with a blood pressure measurement of 230/130mmHg is a walking corpse; she has never had a blood pressure measurement done. So this kind of outreach will pick up several cases like this. What the government is doing is appreciated, but they can still do more.”

Earlier, Project Manager, Seyi Makinde Volunteers, Miss Rita Osikilo, said the free medical outreach targeting medical care for 3,000 people was in support of Governor Makinde’s quest to bring healthcare closer to the people at no cost and to canvass support for his re-election as Oyo state governor in 2013.