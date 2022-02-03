Hypertension: Beetroot juice can reduce high blood pressure

High blood pressure is an invisible condition that can raise your risk of heart disease by placing undue pressure on the heart. Reversing the harmful mechanism is therefore essential to living a long and healthy life. According to a 2015 study conducted by researchers at the Queen Mary University of London, drinking beetroot juice can help.

Patients with high blood pressure who drank a daily 250ml glass of beetroot juice experienced an average decrease in blood pressure of about 8/4 mmHg (which for many patients brought their blood pressure levels back into the “normal” range).

This is due to beetroot – and other leafy green vegetables such as lettuce and cabbage – containing high levels of the substance “inorganic nitrate”, the researchers in the study noted.

To put the reduction from beetroot juice into perspective, the average reduction in blood pressure through a single anti-hypertensive drug is 9/5 mmHg.

Therefore, these findings suggest a role for dietary nitrate as an effective, easy and affordable treatment in managing blood pressure with similar results to drug treatment.

Professor Amrita Ahluwalia, Lead Author, Queen Mary University of London, commented at the time: “Diseases of the heart and blood vessels – which can cause heart attacks and strokes – remain the biggest cause of death worldwide. However, unlike some other serious illnesses, we are fortunate in that we can make certain lifestyle changes which dramatically improve our heart and blood vessel health.

“This research has proven that a daily inorganic nitrate dose can be as effective as medical intervention in reducing blood pressure and the best part is we can get it from beetroot and other leafy green vegetables.”

The double-blind Phase Two clinical trial, published in the journal Hypertension and funded by the British Heart Foundation, was carried out among 64 patients aged 18 – 85 years.

Half of the patients were taking prescribed anti-hypertensive drugs but were failing to reach their target blood pressure, and the other half had been identified as having high blood pressure but not yet on medication.

Patients were randomly assigned a daily dietary supplementation for four weeks – half received the dietary nitrate (250ml beetroot juice) and the other half received a placebo (250ml nitrate-free beetroot juice).

In addition, patients were monitored for two weeks both before and after the study, bringing the total study period to eight weeks.

During the study, patients in the intervention group also experienced an improvement of around 20 percent in blood vessel dilation capacity and around a 10 percent reduction in arterial stiffness.

These changes in blood vessel function have been shown, by other studies, to be associated with substantial reductions in heart disease.

In the two weeks after the study period, the blood pressure readings among patients in the intervention group returned to their previous high levels.

There were no changes to blood pressure, blood vessel function or arterial stiffness among the placebo group during the study.

Professor Amrita Ahluwalia concluded at the time: “These findings are exciting because we’ve now tested the effectiveness of dietary nitrate in reducing blood pressure in 64 patients, over a sustained period of time, and found it works. Plus it’s so easy for patients to work this into their daily lives and see a positive benefit. The next step will hopefully be to run a large-scale Phase Three clinical trial so we can determine whether the impact of dietary nitrate is sustained long-term, and whether this should be recommended in NHS guidelines.

“It is hugely beneficial for people to be able to take steps in controlling their blood pressure through non-clinical means such as eating vegetables. We know many people don’t like taking drugs life-long when they feel ok, and because of this, medication compliance is a big issue.

“For those looking to work dietary nitrate into their daily diets, the trick is not to boil the vegetables – as dietary nitrate is water soluble – but steaming, roasting or drinking in a juice all has a positive effect.”

“High blood pressure does not usually have any symptoms, so the only way to find out if you have it is to get your blood pressure checked,” explains the NHS.

According to the health body, healthy adults aged over 40 should have their blood pressure checked at least once every five years.

“If you’re at an increased risk of high blood pressure, you should have your blood pressure checked more often, ideally once a year.”