Hypertension affecting one in three individuals across Africa

EXPERTS in a study stated that hypertension is a growing health challenge, affecting at least one in three individuals across Africa.

Researchers estimated the crude prevalence of hypertension between 2002 and 2023 to be 28.5%, with prevalence varying across different regions of Africa, in a review and meta-analysis aimed at characterizing the prevalence of hypertension in Africa in the last two decades.

They stated that the overall burden of hypertension is among the highest in the world and has not significantly changed over the previous two decades analyzed, indicating limited progress in reducing the burden of hypertension despite ongoing interventions.

The review published in Cardiovascular Research included contributions from Paul Olowoyo, Akinkunmi Okekunle, Pasquale Maffia, Mayowa Owolabi, and others. It analysed 78 studies from 23 African countries, encompassing 71,004 hypertension cases within a total population of 286,575, primarily from community-based studies.

They reported that the prevalence of hypertension significantly increases with age, being lowest among individuals under 35 years old (9.1%) and highest among those aged 75 years or older (51.4%). Additionally, hypertension prevalence is higher in urban areas compared to rural settings.

According to the study, Southern Africa had the highest prevalence overall at 34.8%, and in the most recent decade (after 2012), it increased to 44.5%. In contrast, East Africa consistently had the lowest prevalence, with 21.8% overall, 20.5% prior to 2012, and 22.9% after 2012.

They argued that the true prevalence of hypertension in Africa remains poorly understood and that many African nations lack access to high-quality epidemiological data essential for evidence-based decision-making.

They stated that to accurately estimate the current burden of hypertension and overcome the limitations of existing data—such as high heterogeneity and poorly documented methodologies—there is an urgent need for comprehensive, reliable, and collaborative multi-country studies in Africa, and Nigeria can provide that leadership as the most populous black nation worldwide.

They argue that to improve data quality and ensure accurate monitoring of hypertension, standardized criteria for epidemiological research on cardiovascular disease are needed across Africa.

In accordance with Sustainable Development Goal 3 and the Africa 2063 agenda, which serves as the blueprint for establishing Africa as a major global power in the future, stakeholders must prioritize epidemiological and surveillance initiatives across the continent to effectively advance health and well-being for all.

In addition, they reported the burden of hypertension remains high, especially in urban areas and with increasing age, and it is a call for frequent screening and treatment, especially in urban areas.

