Hymn-singing programme enriches worship at St Thomas Church, Salford

ST Thomas Church, Ford Lane, Salford, United Kingdom, was filled with uplifting melodies and congregational worship on Sunday, November 1, 2026, as it hosted a hymn-singing programme that celebrated the enduring appeal of traditional church music.

The programme attracted an enthusiastic congregation, with participants expressing appreciation for the musical performances, carefully selected hymns and the atmosphere of spiritual reflection created throughout the gathering.

The choir, under the musical direction of Olasunmbo Ola, delivered an impressive performance, displaying vocal discipline, musical sensitivity and a strong understanding of the hymns.

Its rendition of the selected hymns created moments of inspiration and reflection, while encouraging congregational participation and reinforcing the spiritual significance of hymn singing in Christian worship.

Providing the organ accompaniment was Stephen Olowomeye LTCL, whose accomplished performance added depth and richness to the presentation. His accompaniment complemented the choir’s delivery, providing a solid musical foundation for the hymns.

A major highlight of the programme was the conducting of Ola, whose expressive gestures, confident leadership and musical interpretation brought character and emotional depth to the performances.

His ability to communicate musical ideas and coordinate the choir contributed significantly to the quality of the presentation, bringing out the beauty, structure and spiritual essence of the hymns.

Beyond the musical performances, the programme highlighted the continuing relevance of traditional hymns in Christian worship, offering worshippers an opportunity to reconnect with familiar songs and their timeless messages of faith, hope and devotion.

The impressive attendance and enthusiastic response underscored the congregation’s appreciation for meaningful church music and the role of hymn singing in strengthening fellowship and enriching worship.

The programme ended with participants expressing satisfaction with the experience, which celebrated faith, music and fellowship while reaffirming the place of traditional hymns in contemporary Christian worship.