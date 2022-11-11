Hybrid festival to take Ibadan by storm

The Hybrid festival, an entertainment and lifestyle event crafted to celebrate Nigeria’s entertainment/creative fashion industry and showcase African beauty, will hold this Sunday in Ibadan.

According to the organisers, the festival encourages new art and showcases Nigerian artistes who have made their mark in the entertainment industry as well as exhibiting the latest trend of the fashion industry from both established and emerging fashion designers.

“It’s about time we have a festival that expresses the beauty of African culture to the world. The event will be held at Jogor Centre, Ibadan and is considered a trend setter as it is the first Nigerian event to showcase music, comedy, fashion exhibition, pageantry, dance, celebrity runway show, games etc. The featured pageantry is themed ‘Face of Hybrid’, is graced by contestants of both genders from across the nation to exhibit their innate gift. The winner of the contest gets prizes worth one million naira”, Feyisetani Odeleye said.

According to him, the primary aim of the event is to contribute to youth development and empowerment, while expanding cultural perspectives with the aim to build social cohesion, provide opportunities for self development, community Involvement and promote national relations.