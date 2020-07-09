Huspuppi’s lawyer says he is into real estate

Lawyer to Hushpuppi whose real name is Ramon Abbas has told Forbes that his client is “an entrepreneur” who made his money legitimately through “real estate” and his work “promoting brands” as an “Instagram personality.”

Hushpuppi’s lawyer is Gal Pissetzky of Pissetzky & Berliner.

Hushpuppi was recently arrested by police in Dubai over internet fraud, with incriminating evidence amounting to N169 billion.

Hushpuppi has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Forbes says it does not currently include Hushpuppi on its list of the World’s Billionaires.

Hushpuppi has built a global following from posting pictures of his lavish spending on cars, watches, designer clothes, and private jets. His lifestyle has made him a popular figure on a variety of social media platforms including Snapchat and Instagram. Abbas’ lawyer tells Forbes that his client is “an entrepreneur” who made his money legitimately through “real estate” and his work “promoting brands” as an “Instagram personality.”

Abbas’ wealth and fame has also seen him rub shoulders with the new-monied elite. The influencer is seen on Instagram with Chelsea’s Premier League and England star Tammy Abraham, and Aston Villa’s England U-21 star Ezri Konsa — both players signed shirts for Abbas, “To my big bro” posted in February this year.

However, Abbas’s life of luxury was put on hold in late June after the 37-year-old was arrested in Dubai, UAE, and arrived in the U.S. on Friday July 3 to face criminal charges over allegations he has made “hundreds of millions of dollars” from business email compromise frauds and other scams.

The FBI’s affidavit alleges that Abbas “conspired to launder funds stolen in a $14.7 million cyber-heist from a foreign financial institution.” The date and amount mentioned in the affidavit matches that of the attack on Malta’s Bank of Valletta in February 2019. The attack was of such seriousness in Malta that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was forced to address parliament over what the Times of Malta described as the “creation of false international payments that saw €13 million transferred to banks in four countries.” The amounts were the amounts reportedly “traced” and “reversed” and none of the bank’s customers lost their money. The U.S. Department of Justice did not name Bank of Valletta in the affidavit and says it is unable to give further details. The Bank of Valletta has not responded to emails from Forbes.

The FBI also alleges a New York-based law firm was defrauded out of approximately $922,800 through a combination of computer hacking and social engineering to gain access to a business’ email account, send fraudulent emails to receive an unauthorized wire transfer of money. Abbas is accused of laundering $396,050 of the funds alongside two co-conspirators, one of whom was in Los Angeles at the time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu’s probe creates uncertainty in EFCC

AS the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial times Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, commenced its second day of sitting inside the State House Conference entre, Abuja, on Tuesday, there appeared to be uncertainty over the leadership of the commission… Read Full Story

774,000 jobs: Keyamo again disagrees with Senate as Ngige apologises

MINISTER of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, says the constitution empowers his office to supervise the execution of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government. Kayano made the admission in an interview with newsmen after the Senate Committee on Labour called for a new… Read Full Story

Magu Moved Back To Detention At FCID

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, being interrogated by the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigative panel, was on Tuesday, moved back to the Force Criminal Investigation Bureau… Read Full Story

US Formally Withdraws From the World Health Organisation

The Trump administration has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO), breaking ties with the international health body as the country’s death toll from… Read Full Story

UI VC Race Hots Up As Aderinto Submits Form

Immediate Past Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) University of Ibadan, Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, on Tuesday, formally joined the race to become the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the… Read Full Story

FG Set To Strengthen Diversification Agenda With AKK Pipeline Project

Despite global pandemic ravaging global economies, the Nigerian government continues to push for policies and projects that will strengthen its economic diversification agenda. One of such projects is the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project. OLATUNDE DODONDAWA, who was in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, for the… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Controversy Over FG’s 774,000 Jobs

IN recent weeks, members of the National Assembly and the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), have been at loggerheads over the Federal Government’s 774,000 jobs scheme under the National Directorate of Employment (NDE). Earlier in the year, President Muhammadu… Read Full Story