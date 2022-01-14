Husband, wife now Commissioners of Police as IGP decorates newly promoted officers

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba on Friday decorated newly promoted Senior Officers with their new ranks.

Among those decorated as Commissioners of Police (CPs) were husband and wife, Kehinde and Yetunde Longe.

The couple were among those promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) recently along with 15 other commissioners of police.

While reading their citations, the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba disclosed that the couple were course mates and joined the Nigeria Police Force on the same day.

The IGP also doctorate 22 other senior police officers, among which were two deputy inspector-general of police.

The two DIGs are DIG Zaki Ahmed and DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo.

While DIG Zaki was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created as a result of the retirement of DIG Tijjani Baba who retired on October 6, 2021, DIG Kokumo will be filling the gap left by DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo who retired on November 21 2021.

The total list of those decorated with their new ranks includes two DIGs, six Assistant inspectors- generals, AIGs of police including the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu and 16 commissioners of police.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, the IGP urged them to justify their new positions by redoubling their efforts in making society a crime-free one.

He also commended the Police Service Commission for keying into the ongoing Reformation of the Nigeria Police Force.

