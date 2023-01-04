“Husband and wife have been found dead on their matrimonial bed in Kano.”

Sulaiman Idris, a 28-year-old and his wife, Maimuna Halliru, 20 years old were found dead last Monday, on their matrimonial bed in Kano

According to the state police command, Police Public Relation Officer ( PPRO)SP Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement, made available to pressmen on Wednesday, said their bodies were

discovered not to have come out of their matrimonial home since 02/01/2023 at about 2300hrs.

He disclosed that “On 03/01/2023 at about 2100hrs, a report was received from Kwa Village, Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State that a couple, one Sulaiman Idris, ‘m’, 28 years old and Maimuna Halliru, ‘f’, 20 years old were discovered not to have come out of their matrimonial home since 02/01/2023 at about 2300hrs.

On preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the deceased couple lit a charcoal fire to warm their room due to cold weather, locked up and got suffocated by the smoke which emanated from the charcoal burning while they were asleep. However, an investigation is in process.

When the grandmother of the husband forced the door of their room open, she discovered the couple motionless on their bed, with a smoke odour in the room.

On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mamman Dauda, psc(+) directed a team of detectives led by CSP Ahmed Hamza, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Dawakin Tofa Division to proceed to the scene. Victims were removed from the scene and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano where a medical doctor confirmed the couple dead.

. The Commissioner of Police advised the good people of Kano State on the need to be careful while using fire, and electricity and take safety measures as the harmattan season is associated with the risk of fire outbreaks.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Husband, wife found dead on their matrimonial bed in Kano