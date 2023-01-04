Husband, wife found dead on their matrimonial bed in Kano

“Husband and wife have been found dead on their matrimonial bed in Kano.”

Metro
By Kola Oyelere -Kano
Hibah arrests 19, Mall delivers N175m expired food items to Kano govt for destruction, Nine die as car plunges into dam in Kano, Two males aged, One dies, Explosions Kano enact laws

Sulaiman Idris, a 28-year-old and his wife, Maimuna Halliru, 20 years old were found dead last Monday, on their matrimonial bed in Kano

According to the state police command, Police Public Relation Officer ( PPRO)SP Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement, made available to pressmen on Wednesday, said their bodies were
discovered not to have come out of their matrimonial home since 02/01/2023 at about 2300hrs.

He disclosed that “On 03/01/2023 at about 2100hrs, a report was received from Kwa Village, Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State that a couple, one Sulaiman Idris, ‘m’, 28 years old and Maimuna Halliru, ‘f’, 20 years old were discovered not to have come out of their matrimonial home since 02/01/2023 at about 2300hrs.

On preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the deceased couple lit a charcoal fire to warm their room due to cold weather, locked up and got suffocated by the smoke which emanated from the charcoal burning while they were asleep. However, an investigation is in process.

When the grandmother of the husband forced the door of their room open, she discovered the couple motionless on their bed, with a smoke odour in the room.

On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mamman Dauda, psc(+) directed a team of detectives led by CSP Ahmed Hamza, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Dawakin Tofa Division to proceed to the scene. Victims were removed from the scene and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano where a medical doctor confirmed the couple dead.

. The Commissioner of Police advised the good people of Kano State on the need to be careful while using fire, and electricity and take safety measures as the harmattan season is associated with the risk of fire outbreaks.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


Husband, wife found dead on their matrimonial bed in Kano

You might also like
Metro

 NMA charges IGP to bring killers of Delta doctor to book

Metro

Panic as gunshots rent air in Ikare-Akoko over New Year carnival

Metro

Man in police net for killing own father in Akwa-Ibom

Metro

Suspected cultists kill tricycle operator in Anambra 

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More