Three medical doctors of the Federal Medical Center, Makurdi as well as the hospital have been dragged to Federal High Court Makurdi for allegedly causing the untimely death of late Mrs Sabina Uyeh who until her death was also a staff of the Federal Medical Center.

Mrs Sabina Uyeh until her death was a Public Relations Officer of the Federal Medical Center.

The deceased husband, Benjamin Uyeh is demanding the sum of N159 million for general and special damages, as well as costs for the suit for the negligence that led to the death of his wife.

Those sued for medical negligence include the FMC, Makurdi, Dr Paulinus Abu, Dr Jerome Ohene and Dr Hussein Micah.

The deceased husband had in a Pre-Action Notice served the Defendants (FMC and three doctors), threatened to sue the facility unless the Federal Medical Center and the doctors paid the family N50 million compensation as “medical damages’ for the death of his wife.

The Plaintiff (Uyeh) in the pe action notice had also insisted that the doctors been made to face disciplinary action for allegedly caused the death of his wife in October 2019.

Uyeh had also alleged that the operation carried out on his wife by the medical doctors left his wife with a perforated stomach, just as he decried the situation when one of the doctors dismissed the result of the scan which indicated that his wife’s gut was perforated.

According to the deceased husband, “the negligent act and the subsequent actions and inactions of Dr Micah” (one of the doctors), subjected his wife to unimagined pain for three months, until she eventually died.

Uyeh said that efforts to arrive at a peaceful, out of court settlement failed, prompting him to take legal action against the defendants.

Meanwhile, In the writ of summons filed at the Federal High Court, Makurdi Division by Counsel to the Plaintiff, Kenneth Achabo of Achabo, Chaha and Associates, Uyeh declared that “the defendants were negligent in the way and manner” they handled the medical condition of his wife, Sabina.

In the summons, Uyeh insisted that his “wife died as a result of the defendant’s negligence”, therefore prompting him to claim from them, the sum of N159m as general damages; special damages and cost for the suit.

Breakdown of costs been demanded by the deceased husband is; “General damages in the sum of N100m for the loss of his wife as a result of the defendant’s negligence.

“General damages in the sum of N50m for the pain, discomfort, emotional and psychological trauma the plaintiff and his children has been subjected to for the loss of life of their breadwinner, being the plaintiff’s wife, as a result of the defendant’s negligence.

“Special damages in the sum of N7 million, being medical bills and other expenses incurred by the plaintiff” as well as “N2 million, being the cost of suit.”

