Husband opposes dissolution of marriage by Bauchi Shari’ah court

There was a mild drama on Tuesday at the Upper Sharia Court 1 in Bauchi when a middle-aged man, Alhassan Habib Jibrin, vehemently opposed the dissolution of his 12-year-old marriage to his wife, Halima Ahmadu.
Jibrin had appealed against the judgment of a lower Sharia Court for dissolving his marriage and subsequently filed a motion of stay on the execution of the judgment before the Upper Shari’ah Court Number one sitting in Bauchi.
When the case was mentioned for hearing at the court, the Presiding Sharia Judge, Tanimu A Turaki, granted the motion of stay for the execution of judgement pending the hearing and determination of the Shari’ah Court of Appeal, Bauchi.
Earlier, Halima in a suit number USCI/BH/CVF/66/2021 prayed the Upper Shariah court in Bauchi to dissolve her marriage which is blessed with three children on the grounds that she was no longer interested in the union.
She said that forcing her to stay in the marriage will make her disobey Allah, adding that the court should allow her to return the dowry of her husband under Section 21 rule 1 Sub-Section 1, 2 and 3 of the Bauchi State Civil Shari’ah Rules Procedures.
The husband of Halima who is currently residing in London through his lead counsel, Usman Bappah Darazo, accompanied by five other counsels as defendants argued that what the plaintiff did was an abuse of court processes.
He argued that his wife had earlier filed a suit before an Upper Shari’ah Court in Kano in a suit No CV/216/20, but the court struck out the suit for lack of jurisdiction.
He added that the appellant further filed an appeal before a Shari’ah Court of Appeal in Kano, in a suit No SCA/KN/CV/151/2021, which she later withdrew and filed another fresh case in Bauchi.
The counsels to the husband, argued that the judgement of Kano Upper Shari’ah court is still subsisting, saying that it is wrong for the appellant to go on a forum shopping by knocking at the doors of different courts just to get what she wants.
They therefore prayed the court to compel the appellant to go back and continue her case at the Appeal Court in Kano.
However, counsel to the appellant, Umar Sa’id said that the complainant has every right to file a suit before the Bauchi Shari’ah court as she has finished with all the cases filed in Kano and urged the court to entertain the suit and dissolve the marriage between the complainant and her estranged husband.
In his ruling, the presiding judge, Hussaini A Turaki, ordered the dissolution of the marriage and asked the plaintiff to pay the sum of N420,000 dowry paid to them.
“I am giving an ultimatum of 30 days to whoever is not satisfied to file an appeal. However, the husband has filed an appeal and a motion for stay of the execution of the judgement which is granted by the Upper Shariah court” he said.
