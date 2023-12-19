A husband has been arrested on accusations of killing his wife for cooking only noodles in the Olota area of the Alimosho Local Government area of Lagos.

The incident reportedly occurred last Thursday, December 14, 2023 when the man returned home from work to find that his wife had only prepared noodles for his meal.

Allegedly angered by this, he is said to have struck her on the head with a heavy object and subjected her to severe beating before leaving the house.

Later, a concerned neighbour informed the husband that his wife was experiencing convulsions. Subsequently, the husband, along with neighbours, attempted to rush the ailing wife to the hospital, but unfortunately, she passed away during the transit.

The brother of the deceased victim reported the incident to the Meiran Police Division, leading to the arrest of the husband.

The case has now been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department at Panti.

Although the deceased’s brother claims the husband is responsible for her death, the police are facing difficulties in verifying this, as it is suspected that the family has already buried the deceased.

A source from the police mentioned, “There is no indication yet, but we cannot say that we stop investigation. We will allow justice to prevail and the district unit to perform its duties to know if it was the husband who beat her to death as claimed.”

Despite the deceased’s father expressing forgiveness toward the son-in-law, the deceased’s brother insists that the husband was responsible for his sister’s death.

The brother alleges that the husband struck his wife with an object and left her unattended in their residence. The neighbours, however, have been reticent to provide information about the incident, complicating the investigation process.

