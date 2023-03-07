Idahosa Moses

Members of the Alemoh family in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State have called on the State Police Command to help unravel the circumstances that led to the death of their daughter, Mrs Semilat Uwaya.

The deceased who reportedly married in April last year allegedly died in her sleep at her husband’s house in South-Ibie, Etsako West Local Government of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Benin City, a spokesperson for the family, Mr Mathew Iloya, accused the husband of the deceased to be responsible for her death.

He alleged that the family members became suspicious of the husband, whose activities a few days before the election raised concern.

He maintained that the 35-year-old Semilat Uwaya, a mother of a two-year-old girl, was full of life before the news of her death got to the family last Saturday afternoon.

Iloya alleged further that the way and manner the deceased’s husband handled the matter created more suspicion.

He said: “Semilat’s husband claimed that his wife died around 2 am on Saturday, 4th of March and that he went to the hospital and demanded to be admitted while leaving his wife’s dead body at home without informing her family.

“He had that kind of situation and he didn’t alert his neighbours? He later called his family members without informing the family of his wife to take care of the body. This is unheard of.

“They were even planning to bury her when I and some other members of my family got wind of the news and stormed the house.

“They had already wrapped her body with three duvets and packed in a vehicle ready for where they would bury her when we stormed the house. I had to block their vehicle with mine to prevent them from going out,” he explained.





He added that to further confirmed their fear, the lady’s husband who he referred to as “Super” on Thursday allegedly to his wife (now deceased ) to take their daughter to his mother for care.

“If the man is claiming his wife died in her sleep, how did she get the bloody face,” he asked.

He said the police are already investigating the matter but when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Edo State Command, Chidi Nwabuzor said he was not aware of the incident yet.

