Hunter injured as gunmen abduct farmer in Kogi community

A hunter sustained gunshot injuries during a firefight with suspected gunmen who abducted a farmer, Chief Samuel Ajayi Bello, at his farm in the Ponyan community of Yagba East Local Government Area, Kogi State, on Monday.

The National President of the Ponyan Development Association, Hon. Banjo Fabola, confirmed the abduction in a statement, saying the incident occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the Ponyan Agricultural Foundation, located at Kilometre 2, Ponyan-Irele Road.

“Shots were fired before he was taken,” Fabola said, adding that local hunters, vigilantes, and security operatives have since launched a manhunt in the surrounding forest to rescue the victim.

“Right now, they have closed in on the kidnappers and there was an exchange of gunfire, hitting one of the hunters in their trail. Please, we covet every possible assistance to secure his release,” he appealed.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, had deployed tactical teams to the area to track down the abductors and ensure the safe release of the victim.

Aya also confirmed that the injured hunter was receiving treatment in the hospital and responding well.

“Yes, it is confirmed. A farmer, Chief Samuel Ajayi Bello, was abducted earlier this morning. The CP has drafted tactical command to the area, while the hunter who sustained gunshot wounds is responding well to treatment,” Aya said.

