Hundreds protest against Trump, Elon Musk in major European cities

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in major European cities on Saturday to protest against United States President Donald Trump and his ally, Elon Musk, as political unrest spilled onto the streets after a tumultuous week in global financial markets, sparked by Trump’s announcement of sweeping new tariffs.

In Frankfurt, Germany, the protest – titled “Hands Off!” – was organised by Democrats Abroad, a group representing American citizens living overseas affiliated with the U.S. Democratic Party.

The demonstration took place at the city’s Opernplatz, where protesters called for Trump’s resignation, hoisting placards that read “Restore Democracy”, “Hands off our personal data” and “The world is tired of your bullshit Donald, be gone!”

Meanwhile, in Berlin, protesters gathered in front of a Tesla showroom, holding signs and urging fellow American expatriates to push back against what they described as domestic turmoil.

Slogans targeted Musk directly, including one that read “Shut up Elon, no one voted for you,” while a dog joined the protest wearing a sign that read “Dogs against DOGE,” in reference to the Department of Government Efficiency, a controversial initiative spearheaded by Musk under the Trump administration to curb federal waste.

Similar scenes unfolded in Paris, where approximately 200 people, mostly Americans, assembled at the Place de la République. Protesters waved signs such as “Resist Tyrant”, “Rule of Law”, “Feminists for Freedom not fascism” and “Save Democracy”. A rendition of Bob Dylan’s Masters of War was performed during the event, adding to the symbolic protest against the Trump administration.

In London, several hundred demonstrators took to Trafalgar Square with placards reading “Proud American Ashamed” and “WTAF America?” The crowd chanted “Hands off Canada”, “Hands off Greenland” and “Hands off Ukraine”, while speakers addressed the crowd with sharp criticism of the U.S. president.

Protests were also reported in Lisbon, rounding off a day of international demonstrations reflecting growing concern among American expatriates and European allies over the direction of U.S. leadership and its global implications.

