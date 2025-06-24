Hundreds of firefighters battle third day of wildfires on Greece’s Chios Island

Hundreds of firefighters continued efforts on Tuesday to contain wildfires spreading across multiple locations on Greece’s Chios island, which has now entered its third day of emergency response following the declaration of a state of emergency.

Authorities have deployed 444 firefighters and eight aircraft to tackle the fires that have swept through large expanses of forest and farmland, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of villagers in recent days.

The island, situated in the northeastern Aegean Sea, is currently in the peak of its tourist season, raising concerns about the potential impact on popular destinations and the island’s prized mastiha-producing regions.

A new alert was issued on Tuesday advising residents of a seaside village southwest of Chios town, the island’s capital, to evacuate as white smoke loomed over a nearby beach.

Footage from Greece’s public broadcaster showed helicopters dousing the area with water.

“A lot of work is still needed to bring the wildfires under control,” a Greek fire brigade official who requested anonymity told Reuters. Northerly winds were complicating firefighting efforts, they added.

Wildfires are a frequent occurrence during Greece’s hot and dry summers, but officials have pointed to rapid climate change as a driving factor behind the increasing intensity and destructiveness of recent blazes.

The government has responded by allocating hundreds of millions of euros for weather-related damages, including compensation for households and farmers, and upgrades to firefighting infrastructure.

This year, Greece has deployed a record number of 18,000 firefighters in preparation for what is expected to be a demanding wildfire season.

