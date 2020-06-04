Hundreds of cargoes trapped at Lagos ports ― Agents

Clearing agents under the Save Nigeria Importers, Exporters and Freight Forwarders Coalition (SNIEFFC) have raised the alarm that thousands of Cargoes are currently trapped at the Apapa ports in Lagos over confusing demand for End User Certificates (EUC) by officers of the Apapa Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The End User Certificate is issued by the Federal Government through the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) on importation of arms and ammunition or other military or security inclined cargoes.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos late on Wednesday, Coordinator of SNIEFFC, Dr Chukwu Osita Patrick, lamented that several cargoes are now trapped at the Apapa port as a result of Customs insistent that they must provide the EUC

The SNIEFFC Coordinator added that when he engaged the Customs on the issue, he was told that the order to extend the EUC on other cargoes came directly from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

According to Chukwu Osita Patrick, “The Customs are now demanding for the End User Certificate on other cargoes such as vehicles and private boats, meanwhile these items are not contraband or prohibited. They are in line with the standard of clearing and forwarding.

“The point is that when you have cargoes, there are laid down rules and procedures to clear it. All these stringent rules the NSA is introducing would discourage investors because it would make things difficult for port users.

“There are so many cargoes lying in the port today because of the End User Certificate controversy. When we engaged the Customs they told us that the NSA has had a meeting with them and directed them not to treat certain cargoes without End User Certificate.

“End User Certificate is for military inclined cargoes. if I am importing a consignment for the military, I would need the certificate so that they would give me authority to load the cargo. But in this case, Customs has extended the demand for End User Certificate on various cargoes, thereby making it difficult for us to clear.”

The port activist alleged that securing the End User Certificate is very difficult, adding that an importer could end up spending N2million in Abuja before obtaining it.

“The major thing I am challenging now is the legitimacy of the NSA to ask Customs not to entertain any cargo without the End User Certificate.

“If they must bring in this policy as a law, it must have been discussed at the National Assembly. When it is passed as a law, they can now ask the Customs to include it in CEMA because it now because an amendment.

“As i speak to you, many cargoes are trapped inside the Apapa port, incurring heavy demurrage and Storage charges because of Customs demand for End User Certificate,” the SNIEFFC Coordinator lamented.

When contacted the Customs Command, Public Relations Officer, Nkiru Nwala who spoke for the Customs Area Controller, Mr Abba Kura explained that any importer making such allegations should come forward with explanations on the specific items he or she is importing.

“I suggest we treat this with specific examples bearing in mind that Nigeria Customs Service do not determine which items that required End User Certificate but implement whatever policies formulated by the Federal Government.

“All the cargoes that you mentioned are general item names, for example, is it all categories of vehicles that require End User Certificates?

“I suggest that you source for the list of items that require the End User Certificate through the NSA’s office.” The Apapa Customs Spokesperson stated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE