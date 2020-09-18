Humanity First International and service to humanity

Humanity First International will be celebrating its silver jubilee – twenty-five years of serving humanity – tomorrow, 19 September 2020.

The organisation, an international charity that provides disaster relief and long-term development assistance to vulnerable communities in 52 countries across six continents, was established in London, United Kingdom, and registered in 1995 by then worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Mirza Tahir Ahmad.

The organisation is run by volunteers with diverse skills across the world and thousands of extra volunteers worldwide. The volunteer workers (operators, expert medics, engineers and teachers), uniquely, often support the organisation’s projects at their own expense.

The value of the aid delivered (projects as well as free man-hours of doctors, engineers and teachers) is greater than the donations received.

As immediate disaster responses are concluded, the charity also often begins rehabilitation services through orphan care, water infrastructure and vocational training.

During the global lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, Humanity First extended its relief projects to additional 25 countries, making it a total of 77 countries across six continents with over 5,000 volunteers. This has been the largest disaster relief project of the organisation.

The organisation has assisted over 15 million families across Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, North America and South America with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), food, water and awareness on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

Despite restrictions easing around the COVID-19, Humanity First teams across Europe have been supporting people who are most vulnerable with food and PPE.

In Nigeria, the charity organisation donated food items to families and journalists. Its local team is in the process of distributing over 30,000 face masks to protect the public from the novel COVID-19.

In order to provide clean water for Africans in the rural areas, Humanity First has embarked on massive sinking of boreholes in Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kogi, Kano, Bauchi, Borno, Nasarawa and Kwara states.

The concept of Humanity First originates from a desire to provide aid on the basis of need alone, irrespective of race, religion, colour or political allegiance.

Abiodun is a journalist and public affairs analyst and Akinreti is the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lagos State.

