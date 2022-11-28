Humanitarian organization donates relief materials, cash to flood victims in Kogi

A Humanitarian Organisation, Olayinka Braimoh initiative, has donated relief materials and cash worth millions of naira to flood victims in Kogi state.

The founder of the Organisation, Mr Olayinka Braimoh, personally led the delegation to Kogi state and expressed shock over the devastating impact of the flood on the victims and their properties.

The Philanthropist and his team, on arrival, paid homage to traditional rulers at their various palaces and commiserated with them and their subjects over the great losses they experienced following the flooding.

Mr Braimoh visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps at Kotonkarfe in Kogi local government area, Adankolo,, Galilee in Lokoja local government area and Gadumo in the Ajaokuta local government area, where victims from displaced communities received palliatives from the Olayinka Braimoh Initiative.

While handing over the relief materials and cash donations to the community leaders, Mr Braimoh empathized with them and admonished them to keep hope alive as the Almighty God is always with them.

Braimoh said the visit was to identify with the victims and support them in a little way to cushion the effects of the tragedy and devastation of their properties by the flood.

Addressing victims at the Galilee IDP camp hosting victims from seven communities, Olayinka Braimoh, said that Government can not do everything and that was the reason for the visit to see them and contribute his own little.

He appealed to Federal and State governments and Corporate organisations as well as individuals to show kindness and ~come to support the flood victims.

Earlier, the Community Leaders, Women and Youths Leaders, in their welcome addresses lamented the harsh condition they found themselves in and urged kindhearted individuals, Government and Organisations to come to their aid.

