Humanitarian Crisis: FAO assistant DG visits Nigeria, meets senior govt officials

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) assistant director-general and regional representative for Africa, Abebe Halle-Gabriel has visited Nigeria in a bid to meet with some selected government officials to chart a way forward in improving the livelihood of the citizens.

The FAO deputy director of the Office of Emergencies and Resilience, Shukri Ahmed who is also part of the visit will accompany the assistant DG to Borno where they will interact with FAO project participants and government officials in the state.

According to a media advisory from FAO Nigeria office, the mission will strengthen solidarity and amplify the voice of humanitarian actors in advocating for support to stem food insecurity in the country.

Recall that the Cadre Harmonise, CH results, released recently for the first quarter of the year 2022 for 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, indicated that 14 million Nigerians are in a critical situation of food and nutrition insecurity.

FAO, however, said the delegation will reiterate FAO’s commitment, at the highest level, to building the resilience of agriculture-based Iivelihoods to multiple shocks and FAO’s corporate strategic direction in agrifood systems transformation globally and specifically in Africa.

