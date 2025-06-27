The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, has stated that while development and humanitarian assistance play critical roles in developmental initiatives, it is not sufficient to ensure sustainable development, especially to achieve the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

That is why, according to him, the EU is leveraging private investments and private resources through its Global Gateway Strategy, to ensure that the rest of the world, and in particular Nigeria’s critical sectors: energy, agriculture, education, health, and digital – are supported to bring sustainable development to the people.

He noted that the EU is the first provider of official development aid globally. “More or less, 42 per cent of the Official Development Assistance (ODA) comes from the EU and its member states.”

Mignot, who disclosed this during the EU Delegation’s visit to Skyline University, Kano State, and engagement with students and staff of the institution, including students from other Kano universities, also called for cooperation between the EU, Nigeria, and Africa. He noted that only through cooperation and shared interests and values – respect for individual rights and human rights, respect for the rule of law, civil liberties, and democracy – will the continent, particularly Nigeria, achieve sustainable development in all its sectors.

He also urged citizens of the country, particularly young people, to eschew unverified information by fact-checking to determine their authenticity.

He said, “It is very important to avoid and detect disinformation; fact-check to debunk fake news. It is a service to you and your community. You should all feel responsible, not only for not spreading fake news, but to help debunk it.

“We promote a society model that is respectful of culture and religious differences, is tolerant, based on civil liberties, and social inclusion. This is why some of our rivals try to undermine us, propagating lies and disinformation about what we are and what we stand for, particularly in West Africa.

“Our Union is based first in values, respect for individual rights and human rights, respect for the rule of law, civil liberties, and democracy. It is based on institutions which are democratically elected. It is based on the rights of citizens, especially the rights of free movement of people, goods and services, and capital. It is based on laws and legislation adopted by all institutions.

“We want to extend to the rest of the world the same recipe that has made us successful. It is the recipe of cooperation, equal rules for all, respect for all nations’ rights and legitimate interests, respect for the rights of individuals, and shared prosperity with strong innovation capacities.”

Assuring Nigeria of the EU’s continued and reliable partnership for sustainable development, he said, “What we want is not a relationship based on donor-beneficiary relation; we want a relationship based on partnership and mutual interests and based on investments in particular. This is because, if you look at the Official Development Assistance (ODA) by itself, it will not be sufficient to reach the SDGs, which we all adopted in 2015 as shared common goals of the whole international community.”

In his remarks, the Registrar, Skyline University, Ahmed Mohammed Abdullahi, while describing the visit of the EU Delegation to the university as timely and momentous, emphasised the importance of dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding in a constantly evolving global landscape.

He said, “The lecture series titled ‘The European Union, a reliable partner of Nigeria and the world,’ is timely and momentous. This occasion is a testament to the enduring and fruitful partnership between the European Union and our academic community, reinforcing the importance of dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding in a constantly evolving global landscape.

“Conversations here encourage meaningful discussions that not only highlight contemporary challenges, but also extend innovative solutions for world peace, prosperity, and development.”

“The presence of the European Union Ambassador and other distinguished guests on our campus today underscores the significance of global cooperation and shared commitment to strengthen connections.”

A highlight of the Delegation’s visit to the university was the brief session, a lecture by Amb. Mignot, engaging the students and staff of the university and students from other universities in the state, on the work of the EU in Nigeria and ECOWAS. The session created an opportunity for students and staff to interact with the EU Delegation, ask questions, get feedback, and hear about the sundry programmes of the EU in Nigeria, including post-graduate scholarship opportunities in Europe.

