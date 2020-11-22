Human trafficking victim says her life is in danger

A rescued victim of human trafficking, Florence Abu, has raised an alarm over threat to her life by some suspected human traffickers.

Abu raised the alarm in Benin on Sunday at an interaction with newsmen.

The lady had sparked up global reaction four years ago, when she fingered her pastor and others as behind her ordeals, alleging that she was deceived to travel overseas for the proverbial greener pasture, only to find herself in a sex slave camp, where she was abused sexually, serially, before help came her way.

Abu noted that the threat to her life might not be unconnected to the recent successful prosecution and conviction of some traffickers in Edo State by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

A family of three, who were accused of trafficking many ladies overseas for sexual exploitation, including Abu, were penultimate Tuesday, sentenced to various prison terms upon their conviction by Benin High Court.

Among those sentenced was a mother, who acted as the juju priestess and bagged 10 years, a Pastor (name withheld) who canvassed and lured the victim, was slammed with14 years, while the madam (sponsor), who received the girl and exploited her for prostitution got 14 years.

The lady claimed that ever since the judgement, her life had been in danger owing to the different threat messages and calls she had received.

According to her, the strange calls and messages had gone on for days, thus forcing her to go into hiding.

One of the calls, she alleged, came from Russia, where she was trafficked to for sexual exploitation in 2012 and was made to pay a whooping sum of 45,000 US dollars to her madam.

The former traffic victim appealed to all relevant government agencies, including the UK Government, EU and other international communities, who had been monitoring the development in Edo to come to her rescue.

She also called on Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who has been at the forefront of the war against human trafficking, to help her.

“If I am not encouraged, supported and protected now, other victims who have been trafficked may not have the courage to speak out. When victims don’t speak the case will be dead and you may not get conviction like this,” she posited.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE