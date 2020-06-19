Human trafficking: Reps kick as Lebanese Ambassador demands release of detained nationals

The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora has condemned in strong terms the recent call by the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, to release some Lebanese who are on trial for human trafficking, in exchange for the 31-year-old Nigerian Lady, Temitope Olamide.

Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe expressed the concern during an oversight function to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The lawmaker who frowned at the unlawful detention of Olamide urged the Lebanese government to as matter of urgency stop the victimization of a Nigerian Lady who was reportedly maltreated by her employers and wrongly accused of murder as well as other Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Controller General of Immigration, Nnamdi Azikwe Airport Command, Mrs Sadat Hassan, lamented over the unabated calls by some of the top Politicians to stop Immigration personnel from arresting illegal immigrants.

During the oversight function, Mrs Hassan conducted the lawmakers around the facilities within the airport to including the Data Analysis System (MIDAS), capturing cameras, among others.

Worried by the plight of the 31-year-old Nigerian Lady, Hon. Akande-Sadipe who accused the Lebanese authorities of breaching the provisions of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), said: “We Nigerians are really concerned about Temitope because in the recent past two other Nigerian women have died in mysterious circumstances.

“A few months ago, a video of Temitope Ariwolo circulated on the internet regarding the violation of her human rights and that of other foreign domestic workers trafficked to Lebanon.

“However, in the case of Temitope, she has been prevented from, being repatriated back to Nigeria and is currently being charged for Murder. It is very obvious that these are trumped-up charges to punish this young woman for taking on her employer and the system in Lebanon.

“In addition, this is also an attempt by the Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria to pervert justice, as he has requested that the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) release a Lebanese national on trial for human trafficking in exchange for Temitope.

“Following is a synopsis of Temitope’s matter: Temitope Olamide Ariwolo, 31 was beaten by Mahmoud Zahran, the husband of her employer, Feyzeh Diab, on April 25, 2020, at a home where they live in Choueifat, south of Beirut.

“The assault on that fateful day started when Mrs Feyzeh Diab (“Diab”) overheard Temitope speaking on a mobile phone and accused her of stealing the device. Apparently Temitope was having a conversation with her family in Nigeria to wish her son a happy birthday as he had turned six years old two days before the incident.

“Temitope said that Mr Mahmoud Zahran (Zahran) hit her in the mouth, causing serious bleeding. She took a video of herself, which revealed the scale of the injury. This video has since gone viral, please find attached the referenced video in my email. Furthermore, Temitope mentioned past beatings by Diab. She is said to have also suffered abuse and sexual harassment from both Zahran and Diab.

“After the case was exposed, the employer Diab was interrogated by the Lebanese Labour Ministry. At no point during this interrogation was the accusation of murder levelled against Temitope.

“When the repatriation flight was arranged, Temitope was taken to the airport by the Nigerian authorities, however, she and 9 other women were prevented from boarding the flight home because Temitope’s blacklisted employer and some other employers intervened. As a result, these women were prevented from boarding the flight, including Temitope Olamide Ariwolo.

“When this incidence occurred Temitope sent out a message that she was not allowed to get on the plane to Nigeria because Diab did not approve her departure from Lebanon.

“To date, the other Nigerian women prevented from boarding have since been released and are awaiting repatriation to Nigeria whilst Temitope is being held back and obviously cannot afford Legal representation.

“The latest news that has been brought to my attention is that Temitope has been charged with murder. This is preposterous in my opinion. Who did she Murder?

“It is sad that this young woman’s right is further being violated because she sought greener pastures as a domestic worker in a foreign land to better the lives of her two children,” she stressed.

While responding to questions from the lawmakers, Mrs Hassan told the members that the Immigration officials don’t have the right to arrest or prevent a passenger who is an adult and have a valid document from travelling.

“If a citizen had a valid document and he or she is adult, it is difficult to stop them, we don’t have a right to stop such a person,” she said.

She also disclosed that her team was able to prevent many violations of Nigerians living abroad when she was posted to Germany as an Attache.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 745 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 18,480

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 745 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 18,480… Read Full Story

Oyo Records 103 COVID-19 Cases In One Day As Total Rises To 18,480 In Nigeria

Oyo State, on Thursday, recorded 103 new COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 764. The NCDC disclosed this on Thursday night via its verified Twitter handle. It also said that the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria has risen to 18,480… Read Full Story

FHC’s Order Restraining Edo APC From Holding Gov Primary Set Aside By Appellate Court

The coast seems to be clear for the June 22 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State as Justice Morenike Ogunwomiju of the Appeal Court, Benin, on Thursday, set aside the… Read Full Story

Ajimobi Is Alive ― Daughter-In-Law, Media Aide

Former Oyo State governor is alive contrary to widespread report over him last night, Tribune Online can authoritatively report. Both the daughter-in-law and media aide of the former governor who spoke following the reports about his health refuted the news about his death, saying the… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Increased Number Of Cases, Warning Signal ― Minister

The Federal Ministry of Health says the increasing number of coronavirus infections in the country should be a warning that the fatality rate could rise. Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, gave the warning at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in the country on Thursday in Abuja… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Striking Doctors Are Frustrated, Health Minister Admits • Says FG can’t dictate to states

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, admitted that the striking doctors under the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have some things they are really frustrated about. Ehanire, who said he had a frank discussion with the young doctors in his office on Thursday morning over their… Read Full Story

COVID-19: FG Takes Measures To Reduce Fatality Rate, Signs Pact With Republic Of Korea

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF), on Thursday, announced measures to limit and reduce the COVID-19 fatality rate, which it said has hit 469 deaths as at Thursday morning. Speaking at the PTF daily briefing, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the increasing number of cases should be a warning that… Read Full Story

FG Moves To Reduce High Rate Of Illegal Gold Mining, Smuggling

In its efforts to minimise the high rate of illegal gold mining and smuggling, the Federal Government, on Thursday, said it is currently creating a gold ecosystem, which would also increase government’s revenue from the resource, create jobs, and improve environmental and social stewardship… Read Full Story

Sharif, CNG Leader, Regains Freedom

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has confirmed the release of Nastura Ashir Sharif, its chairman, Board of Trustees on Thursday. Recall that Sharif was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina against the killings of helpless and defenceless citizens by bandits… Read Full Story

Rapists Will Be Hung To Death In Kaduna ― El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has assured the people of Kaduna State that no matter what it takes he will sign the law that recommends death penalty by hanging for rapists in the state. This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, in her verified Twitter handle… Read Full Story

Kaduna’s Sultan Bello Mosque Resumes Juma’at Prayer Today

SULTAN Bello Mosque, Kaduna, has acquired three disinfectant machines as part of measures to safeguard worshippers from coronavirus infection and help in restoring the mosque to safe and beneficial use for the ummah. The Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Mohammed Suleiman Adam, who made the disclosure in an interview… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Reps And The Media Lockout

REPORTS in the media last week indicated a direct assault on press freedom by the House of Representatives. The assault was carried out at a public hearing on the vexatious Control of Infectious Diseases Bill organised by its joint Committee on Health Services, Health Institutions and Justice… Read Full Story