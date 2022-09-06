Human trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 531, secures 31 convictions

THE National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Kano zonal command has said that the command has rescued 531 victims, sheltered and reunited them with their families, from January 2022 to date.

This is just as the command said it had received 191 cases of trafficking in persons, child labour, sexual and gender-based violence, during the under review.

The NAPTIP Kano zonal commander, Mr Abdullahi Babale, made the assertion on Tuesday in Kano.

The zonal commander maintained that the agency had secured 31 convictions on human trafficking, including that of three foreigners, one Ghanian and two Cameroonians.

Mr Babale decried the rising cases of human trafficking where victims are deceived through false pretences, employment by proxy and other unethical means and trafficked to foreign countries to engage in labour, organ harvest, prostitution and other criminal activities.

He disclosed that the NAPTIP Kano zonal command which comprises Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Kaduna and Bauchi states have conducted sensitisation programmes in schools, markets, motor parks and local government areas.

According to him, the programme has yielded positive results, as the public is more knowledgeable about NAPTIP’s mandate, activities and how to report cases to the commission.

Babale further disclosed that the agency does not receive payment or gratification to treat cases.

He then called on the public to desist from sending their underage children for labour, virtual or proxy recruitment, and report any suspected person or character to NAPTIP for necessary action.

He also stated that “cases can be reported to the NAPTIP office or through our 24-hour telephone number.”

Earlier, the Director General of the Agency, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, added that the agency has taken the fight against trafficking in persons, organ harvesting and others to various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram amongst others.

Dr Azi noted that “human traffickers have shifted from physical recruitment to virtual recruitment through virtual assessment of victims and proxy negotiations.”