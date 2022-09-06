Human trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 531, secures 31 convictions

Latest News
By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Human trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 531, secures 31 convictions, NAPTIP secures convictions of 519 traffickers, rescues 17,727 victims, 17,727 victims of trafficking rescued, rehabilitated since 2003, NAPTIP, New Delhi Police nab high profile trafficker in India, rescue three victims, Human traffickers now recruit victims , Some orphanages established, NAPTIP DG decries rising cases of rape
Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), Dr. Fatima Waziri – Azi

THE National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Kano zonal command has said that the command has rescued 531 victims, sheltered and reunited them with their families, from January 2022 to date.

This is just as the command said it had received 191 cases of trafficking in persons, child labour, sexual and gender-based violence, during the under review.

The NAPTIP Kano zonal commander, Mr Abdullahi Babale, made the assertion on Tuesday in Kano.

The zonal commander maintained that the agency had secured 31 convictions on human trafficking, including that of three foreigners, one Ghanian and two Cameroonians.

Mr Babale decried the rising cases of human trafficking where victims are deceived through false pretences, employment by proxy and other unethical means and trafficked to foreign countries to engage in labour, organ harvest, prostitution and other criminal activities.

He disclosed that the NAPTIP Kano zonal command which comprises Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Kaduna and Bauchi states have conducted sensitisation programmes in schools, markets, motor parks and local government areas.

According to him, the programme has yielded positive results, as the public is more knowledgeable about NAPTIP’s mandate, activities and how to report cases to the commission.

Babale further disclosed that the agency does not receive payment or gratification to treat cases.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


He then called on the public to desist from sending their underage children for labour, virtual or proxy recruitment, and report any suspected person or character to NAPTIP for necessary action.

He also stated that “cases can be reported to the NAPTIP office or through our 24-hour telephone number.”

Earlier, the Director General of the Agency, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, added that the agency has taken the fight against trafficking in persons, organ harvesting and others to various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram amongst others.

Dr Azi noted that “human traffickers have shifted from physical recruitment to virtual recruitment through virtual assessment of victims and proxy negotiations.”

 

You might also like
Latest News

Gombe gov constitutes task force on completion, take-off of mega schools

Latest News

Google awards $4m to 60 tech-business African innovators, says BFF has created over…

Latest News

Foundation feeds 250 widows in rural community in Kogi

Latest News

ASUU strike: FG set up committee to review no work, no pay, salary increase for…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More