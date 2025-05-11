Human trafficking: A persistent scourge Nigeria must deal with

As Nigeria continues to grapple with various socio-economic challenges, one issue that demands urgent attention is human trafficking. Nigeria, unfortunately, remains a hub for this heinous crime, with countless citizens falling prey to traffickers.

The statistics are alarming. According to recent reports, Nigeria is among the countries in Africa with the highest number of human trafficking cases. Women and children are disproportionately affected, forced into prostitution, domestic servitude, and other forms of exploitation.

The consequences are far-reaching, with victims suffering physical, emotional, and psychological trauma. The nation’s reputation and economic development are also tarnished.

To combat this scourge, we need concerted efforts from government, civil society and individuals. Strengthening laws, enhancing law enforcement capacity, and providing support services for victims are crucial steps.

Awareness campaigns and community engagement can also help prevent trafficking. We must work together to protect our citizens, especially vulnerable populations.

I urge the government to prioritise anti-trafficking initiatives and allocate necessary resources. Together, we can make a difference and create a safer, more just society.

Fathia Oyeyisola,

oyeyisolalolade@gmail.com

