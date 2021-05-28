Human rights network decries incessant killings, kidnappings in Nigeria

Bauchi Human Rights Network has decried the incessant killings, kidnappings and other vices necessitated by insecurity in the country, calling on the security agencies to as a matter of urgency bring the situation under control.

The group which embarked on a peaceful rally in Bauchi, on Friday, lamented that the situation has gone so bad that no Nigerian is feeling safe and comfortable any longer a development that has further compounded the myriad of challenges facing the country.

Speaking to Journalists during the rally, the Chairman of the network, Sylvester Yibis said that, “Nigerians are being killed on a daily basis, others are kidnapped right there in their homes, huge sums of ransom paid. It is indeed a terrible situation.”

He further lamented that “while all these things are going on, the government is not doing anything about it. It is as if we don’t have a government in place in this country. We are calling on the President, Muhammadu Buhari as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to rise up to the occasion.”

Sylvester Yibis said that “Nigerians are crying, Nigerians are dying, Nigerians are mourning, we need someone to come and salvage the situation. People move in suspicion of the next person not knowing what will happen next. Nigeria must be saved.”

He then assured that as an NGO which has a stake in the project Nigeria, they will not relent in talking until the right thing was done because according to him, “we will not just sit down and see things go wrong, we will voice out.”

In her own speech, Executive Director, another NGO Attah Sisters Helping Hand (ASHH), Comfort Attah expressed worries that the way things are, the country is on the verge of collapse as nothing seems to be working out.

Comfort Attah said, “you don’t need any further information to know that Nigeria is a failed state. People are afraid to move from one point to another because of the fear of the unknown. People no longer sleep feeling secured in their homes. We are in a terrible situation.”

She assured that the Human Rights Network will continue to advocate for peace and peaceful coexistence in the country because according to her, “Nigeria is our country, we must salvage it together no matter what the problem is.”

