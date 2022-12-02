Human rights negligence, responsible for Nigeria’s many challenges, says UN

The United Nations, (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mathias Schemale has identified human rights negligence as one of the factors responsible for the many challenges in Nigeria.

The UN representative stated this in Abuja on Friday, at the official Launch of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Client Response mechanism short code number, which is part of activities to commemorate 2022 human rights day.

According to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, “The context of Nigeria here is that wherever and whenever humanity values are abandoned, we are all at greater risk, so the solutions to the many challenges this country has, are rooted in human rights for sure.

“In this respect, I would like to say that we are stepping up our efforts as UN, and working with the government, human rights commission, civil society organizations and other partners to deliver on the promise that was made in 1948 of achieving human rights for all.”

To improve on the adherence and advancement of the rights of Nigerians, Schemale disclosed that the UN has recently signed a new five-year plan with the Nigerian government towards the development and improvement of rights.

Schemale said, “Yesterday we signed an agreement with the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, a new five-year development corporation framework which spells out how the UN will support the Nigerian government in achieving the development aspirations of Nigerian citizens”

Schemale, in his statement, added that no nation advances without properly building human rights into political structures and processes.

According to the UN resident officer, the adopted Universal Declaration of Human Rights, (UDHR) is expected to be a guide to countries.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN), disclosed that the commission is to launch a presidential town hall meeting for presidential candidates toward inculcating rights into political activities in the 2023 elections.

Ojukwu also said that Nigeria, as a country needs to urgently input the rights campaigns into the political process and campaign for domestication in the next dispensation.

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s human rights day, which is celebrated every December 9, Ojukwu said the commission will present a thematic report on torture, extrajudicial killing and enforced disappearance in the country.

