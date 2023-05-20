Some human rights groups and practitioners in the country have scored the Nigerian Armed Forces high on their compliance with human rights in the last two years.

According to the experts, the appointment of the current crop of service chiefs led by the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Leo Irabor, triggered the monumental turnaround.

Nigerian troops were in the past accused of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, incommunicado detention, and sexual violence, among other abuses.

However, the latest reports show the military under Gen Irabor has carried out their duties within the ambit of the law and in compliance with international best practices.

A professor of Defence and Security Studies, Prof Akintola Abimbola, said Nigeria has made significant gains in humanitarian and human rights violations, especially in conflict zones.

He said the military has operated within the International Humanitarian Law which Nigeria is a part of.

The University don said the era of troops on the frontline committing atrocities, including war crimes and crimes against humanity are all forgotten experiences.

He added that CDS has taken concrete actions to protect the rights of victims of conflicts, especially considering that many internally displaced persons and abductees have been reignited with their families.

Collaborating this assertion, a professor of International Law, Garba Mohammed said for the first in over a decade, Nigeria is adhering to the resolutions of the Geneva Conventions as it concerns humanitarian rules in international armed conflict

“The principal purpose of the four Geneva Conventions was to set out humanitarian rules to be followed in international armed conflict,” Prof Mohammed said.

“The Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War (the Fourth Geneva Convention) lists several actions which the parties must refrain from in all circumstances.





“These include actions that are recognized as violating the most basic human rights, such as violence endangering life, torture, and physical or moral coercion, as well as non-compliance with many due process rights.

“The Convention forbids in the strongest terms the utilization of human shields. It also provides that civilians may not be compelled to work for an occupying power unless certain strict conditions are met.

“I am proud to say that from my findings, the military has been professional in the discharge of their duties. At a time that coups have become the norm in Africa, our troops have imbibed the patriotic values and respect for civilian supremacy”.

An international security expert, Jeff Jones, said an extensive analysis of the operations of the military in the last two years was carried out following an outcry over human rights violations.

Jones said the outcome of the findings exonerated troops of any wrongdoing in the war against Boko Haram terrorists and bandits.

According to the UK-based researcher, complaints about human rights violations have been investigated and addressed to avoid reoccurrence.

Jones, however, urged Nigerian authorities to deepen this commitment to uphold the rights of victims of atrocities in the conflict by keeping up certain impartial steps to investigate all allegations of abuses, publish their findings and hold all perpetrators accountable, and provide full redress for victims.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces under Irabor have received praise for enhancing civil-military relationships in the last two years.

A Borno native, who pleaded to remain anonymous, said he was a victim of abuse by troops in 2015.

He said victims of insurgency dreaded troops due to their persistent use of force and oppression.

“I remember an instance where soldiers attacked our community and fired at defenseless civilians over a reported attack. They claimed the attackers were from our village.

“You can imagine the trauma. We buried our innocent brothers and sisters. Some of us were forced to leave our communities for fear of further attacks.

“However, things have changed now. While peace and normalcy have returned to our land, we now see the soldiers as our own. They live and dine with us.

“There is enhanced civil-military relationship in the last couple of years. We thank the CDS for this development. This is the way to go”.