Human Rights Commission rescues 2-year-old sick child allegedly abandoned by father in Katsina

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has rescued a two-year-old sick child, Abdullahi Rabiu in Katsina State allegedly abandoned by his father, Rabiu Tukur, after separating from the victim’s mother.

This was contained in a statement made available to Tribune Online by Hajiya Fatima Agwai Mohammed, Director of Public Affairs, NHRC.

According to her, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, had warned parents and guardians to desist from any action or inaction that would lead to violation of the rights of any child saying, “Child neglect or abuse is a grave human rights violation that attracts severe punishment for any culprits.”

She stated that Ojukwu gave the warning in Abuja at the weekend while reacting to reports of alleged abandonment of the child by his father at Barda Ajiwa town of Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Mohammed stated that the Katsina State Coordinator of NHRC, Mr Adamu Umaru Kasimu, had earlier swung into action upon receiving a petition from the family’s neighbours and visited the family compound immediately for the necessary investigations.

“While conducting investigations into the matter, the coordinator found that the mother of the sick child was separated from the father and she has no money to take him to the hospital for medical treatment.

“He gathered that the mother of the sick child had informed her estranged husband about the health condition of their son and he reportedly did not show any concern.

“In a bid to rescue the abandoned child and further sensitise the affected community on the provisions of the Child’s Rights Act 2003 and other human rights issues, the coordinator held a meeting with the community and religious leaders, emphasising the readiness of the commission to ensure that culprits of child abuse are made to face the full wrath of the law,” Hajiya Mohammed stated.

She further stated that following the efforts of the commission, the child’s father was arrested by the police, while the child was admitted at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Katsina, for proper medical treatment.