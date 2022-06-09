Human Rights Commission condemns killings by criminal elements

The Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the spate of killings and total disregard for the sanctity of human lives being perpetrated by various criminals within the country.

Sections 33 and 34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended protect the lives and dignity of citizens of Nigeria subject only to the exceptions therein stated.

Heinous crimes and killings, according to a statement by the Commission, are being perpetrated with impunity as exemplified in the recent Kaduna train attack, the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State, the killing of a young man Ahmed Usman, at the Lugbe axis of Abuja over alleged blasphemy, the stoning to death of Deborah, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto also on grounds of alleged blasphemy, the killing of a pregnant woman Fatima (Harira) and her four children, and various others across the country.

The Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission condoled with the families who have lost their loved ones and called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts towards apprehending the criminals and bring them to justice as well as improving the security situation in the country.

The NHRC also implored every Nigerian to take necessary steps to contribute to the peace and security of the nation by providing information to security personnel and preaching the essence of tolerance and peaceful co-existence among other measures.

The statement said, the NHRC is fully committed to playing its role in the promotion, protection and enforcement of the human rights of the citizens of Nigeria as well as all residents therein.





