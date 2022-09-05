Human resources firm introduces recruitment app to connect employers with employees

BridgeGap Consults Limited, an Information Technology company has introduced a recruitment application (app) that seamlessly connects employers with their prospective employees.

It aims to revolutionize job applications, improve efficiency and reduce bottlenecks in the recruitment process for organizations.

Known as “56 Bridge,” the application is a hiring process that combines interview videos, scheduling, employment test and candidates ratings.

At the firm’s day 56 “live activation” of 56 bridge App held online on Monday, the firm said employers can use the innovative App in shortlisting candidates, schedule interviews, rate candidates and conduct employment tests while generating detailed hiring reports.

According to the firm, by virtue of its activation on September 5, 2022, the App is available to users and can be downloaded on Apple Store, Android Play store or through the the company website.

The 56 Bridge app, which was launched in Lagos on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, is primed to assist organisations attract and hire top talents from any part of the world. In the same vein, job seekers can apply for jobs, write tests and attend interviews from the comfort of their homes.

In her earlier remarks during the launch ceremony, Mosunmola Obembe, Director of Operations for BridgeGap Consults Limited- the parent company of 56 Bridge – said the app is an end-to-end recruitment platform that is cost and time effective, where candidates’ shortlisting and interview processes is re-defined for a better talent addition to organisations.

Speaking about the App, Managing Director, Charms PLC Mr. Gaving Young said depending on the role, what skills are available, it is useful.

Because trying to find the kind of skills match for that role from people in the market is a bit difficult but 56bridge has simplified the process.

According to him, this extends even to some of the highly skilled positions, and “then obviously on to our board as well as one or two interviews take place there but we try to do that as quickly as possible combining other things together.”

Other users of the App including Kema Ezeazor, Head Human Resources at Greenlife Pharmaceuticals and Precious Josiah of DX Technologies Limited hailed the new app during day 56 “live activation” of 56 bridge App.

“Our Simplified recruitment application allows you save on hiring costs. Select Candidates for shortlisting based on desired criteria.

“With 56 Bridge, employers of labour can easily shortlist candidates, schedule interviews, review and rate candidate’s interview responses as well as conduct employment tests while generating a comprehensive recruitment report. On the other hand, candidates can also create profiles, download resumes and take interviews,” says Obembe.

Other features of the app include Candidate Ratings, which allows scoring of candidates on the go; Video Library, Analytics Reports and SMS/Email Interview Invites.

Applicants using the app also stand to enjoy a number of benefits including profile and automatic CV creation, job applications, video interview and recording of such interviews and interview notifications.

BridgeGap Consults Limited has been providing multidisciplinary professional service to both local and international organizations since 2008. The firm has worked with clients in various industries and of various sizes, finding solutions and adding value to the business world.

Driven by the culture of excellence and strict adherence to global best practices, the firm said it has combined its vision with the delivery of services that exceed customer’s expectations. The company believes that people are the best asset of any company, regardless of the business size, industry and market share