Human organ harvesting scam: Reps ask FG, UK High Commission to provide consular services for Ekweremadu, wife

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged Federal Government to mandate the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Kingdom High Commission to take all necessary steps possible to ensure that Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Mrs Beatrice Ekweremadu are provided with all consular services following their arrest by the UK Metropolitan Police over allegation bothering on human organ harvesting.

Worried by the development, the House resolved to summon the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Acting Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service, and Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to brief the House through the relevant committees on all necessary actions taken regarding this matter.

The resolutions were passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by a member representing Ningi federal constituency of Bauchi State, Hon. Abdullahi Saad Abdulkadir.

In his lead debate, Hon. Abdulkadir who solicited the House intervention, expressed grave concern over the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a Nigerian citizen and serving senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, former president of the Nigerian senate and former deputy speaker of the ECOWAS parliament by the Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom.

“The House further note that Senator Ekweremadu was arrested alongside his wife Dr. (Mrs) Beatrice Ekweremadu at London Heathrow airport on their arrival from Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

“The House is aware that the Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have since charged the Ekweremadus with offences relating to human trafficking and exploitation and have had them detained pending the determination of the jurisdiction issues by the attorney-general of England and Whales.

“The House is disturbed by the nature and details so far available about the charges against the couple.

“The House is concerned that the additional information emerging from the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other legitimate sources including the visa issuing protocols at the UK High Commission, bank verification number (BVN) suggest a different narrative which might not have been available to the metropolitan police at the time of arrest and charge.

“The House is hopeful that the authority in the United Kingdom will work with their national security and intelligence counterpart in Nigeria to conduct a holistic and thorough investigation to ascertain all the facts relating to the allegation in order to make a fair determination on the issues in the best interest of equity and justice for all concerned.





“The House is confident that the federal government of Nigeria will through the respective organs of government and use all available tools to ensure that the investigation and outcome of this will be conducted in the highest fidelity to the rule of law and with respect to the dignity of the person as enshrined in the European Convention of human rights which the United Kingdom is a signatory.

“The House is aware of Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s unblemished record as a constitutional lawyer, a ranking legislator at the highest level in Nigeria, West Africa sub-region and various international parliamentary bodies and foremost advocate of the right and dignity of man.

“The House is also aware that Mrs Ekweremadu has had a flawless career in the Nigerian federal public service rising to the rank of director.

“The House is mindful of the value of human life. It is imperative that Miss Ekwemadu who has a life-threatening ailment is not allowed to come to arms way due to the continued detention of her parents,” he noted.

In the bid to provide succour for the ailing Daughter of the former Deputy Senate President, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigerian Embassy in London to provide assistance to Miss Sonia Ekweremadu in the absence of her parents.

To this end, the House tasked federal agencies and relevant corporate bodies and particularly the National Identity Commission, Nigerian Immigration Service, and banks act swiftly to respond to a legitimate request for information to facilitate the prompt resolution of the charges against them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Human organ harvesting scam: Reps ask FG, UK High Commission to provide consular services for Ekweremadu, wife

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

Human organ harvesting scam: Reps ask FG, UK High Commission to provide consular services for Ekweremadu, wife