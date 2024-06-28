Abuka Oluwakemi is a sociologist and mental health practitioner, who specialises in care for children with emotional, behavioural, and cognitive challenges. In this interview with BIOLA AZEEZ. She shares insights into her work and research spanning mental health, substance abuse, and the impact of social media on young adults. Excerpts:

You studied Sociology at the university, can you share with us how you transitioned to mental healthcare?

Yes, my journey began in Nigeria, where I earned an MSc in Sociology from the University of Ibadan. After that, I got a job with the Ogun State Civil Service, and my role involved resolving community disputes and improving administrative efficiency. These experiences sparked my interest in understanding human behaviour and societal dynamics.

In 2022, I moved to the United States and got engaged by the Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health in New York, a company that provides a wide range of educational, clinical, residential and community-based programmes and services for children and adolescents with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences, and dual diagnoses. Working directly with adolescents facing mental health challenges, such as ASD and ADHD, inspired me to delve deeper into behavioural health. Seeing the transformative impact of dedicated care on these young lives fuels my passion every day.

Could you describe your work in adolescent mental health and share the progress you have made so far?

Basically, my work focuses on understanding and improving mental health outcomes for adolescents, particularly those with ASD, ADHD, and other challenges. I employ a sociological approach to create supportive environments that foster positive behaviour and social connections. Through research, such as my study on the influence of social media on substance abuse, we have identified critical factors affecting adolescent behaviour, which are adding to some of the preexisting behavioural challenges they face each day of their lives. This has led to the development of targeted interventions and educational programmes that have significantly improved mental health and reduced substance use among the youth we serve.

Despite efforts by governments and non-governmental bodies, there still appears to be a huge gap in effective mental healthcare in Nigeria. What can you say about this and what can be done to bridge this gap?

I agree that there remains a huge gap in access to effective mental and behavioural healthcare in Nigeria. Several factors contribute to this issue, including inadequate funding, a shortage of trained mental health professionals, limited public awareness, and the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Bridging this gap requires a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach that include allocation of more resources to mental health care, ensuring facilities are well-equipped and adequately staffed; public awareness campaigns, regular training for mental health professionals including psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers.

It is also important we integrate mental health services into primary healthcare, and promote nationwide mental health advocacy. Additionally, addressing cultural stigmas associated with mental health is crucial. More importantly, encouraging collaboration between governmental bodies, NGOs, healthcare providers, and communities can create a more integrated and effective mental health care system. A holistic approach that combines funding with education and community engagement is essential for meaningful progress to be made.

You’ve conducted research on mental health, substance abuse, and social media, can you share insights about the outcomes of your study?

My research explored the intersection of social media use and substance abuse among young adults. We found out that increased social media exposure correlates with higher rates of substance use, driven by factors like peer pressure, exposure to substance-related content, and targeted advertisements. This work underscores the need for digital literacy programs, parental monitoring, and policy measures to mitigate these influences. By understanding these dynamics, we can develop targeted interventions to improve mental health outcomes and reduce substance abuse in this vulnerable population.

With your experience in the US, would you say developed countries are getting it right when it comes to mental health issues or this issue is a global challenge?

Western countries often have more robust mental health infrastructures, including better access to care, comprehensive insurance coverage, and widespread mental health education. However, challenges remain, such as stigma and resource disparities. Mental and behavioural health is indeed a global challenge, requiring collaborative efforts to share best practices, increase funding, and raise awareness worldwide. No country has a perfect system, but learning from one another can drive global improvements in the area of mental health.

What informed your decision to undertake this research work?

The impetus for this research stemmed from my observation of the pervasive influence of social media on young adults’ lives and its potential to shape behaviours, including substance use. As a sociologist working in adolescent mental health, I noticed increasing trends in substance abuse linked to social media exposure. The study aimed to dissect these connections, identifying how peer pressure, exposure to substance-related content, and targeted advertisements on social media contribute to substance use. By understanding these dynamics, the goal was to inform effective intervention strategies and policies to mitigate these influences, ultimately improving mental health outcomes for young adults.

How can governments and healthcare providers leverage outcomes of research studies like yours to enhance service delivery?

Governments and providers can use research outcomes to develop evidence-based policies and practices. By integrating findings into public health strategies, they can design targeted interventions that address specific risk factors identified in studies, such as the influence of social media on substance abuse. Training programs for healthcare professionals can be updated to include the latest research insights, improving diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, public awareness campaigns based on research data can educate communities, reduce stigma, and promote healthier behaviors. Collaboration between researchers, policymakers, and healthcare providers is key to translating research into practical, impactful improvements in healthcare.

With your experience and contributions to this field, how best can Nigeria use technology to fight mental health mostly in children and adolescents?

Nigeria can leverage technology by integrating AI-driven diagnostic tools to identify mental health issues early and personalize treatment plans. Telemedicine platforms can expand access to mental health professionals, especially in underserved areas. Additionally, digital literacy programmes for children and parents can educate them on the impacts of social media and online behaviour. Leveraging mobile health apps that offer resources, self-help tools, and crisis intervention can also support children’s mental health. These technological solutions, combined with public awareness campaigns, can create a more responsive and accessible mental health care system.

Read Also: Senate promises speedy passage of extension revitalisation bill