Hubby excites Queen Funmi with mansion at Xmas

2022, without doubt, will be an unforgotten experience for promising gospel and Juju female musician, Funmi Deborah, popularly known as Queen Funmi Normal as she received a state-of-the-art mansion as gift Christmas gift from her hubby.

Excited Queen Funmi as she is fondly called could not hide her joy over the mind-blowing edifice formally presented to her on December 25 by her husband, Anthony Bodunrin as a surprise gift to make the Christmas celebration a memorable one.

According to her, the mansion named “Queen Empire” was a huge surprise from her better-half and that she was appreciative of the gesture.

“I am so delighted and grateful to God for this precious gift from my love. I am overwhelmed by this great surprise. I have nothing else than to thank my love and pray that God to bless him more. This Christmas gift is so huge for me because it is beyond my imagination,” she added.

The bulky musician also noted that 2022 has been a great turnaround experience for her career and her personality, just as she said that she is optimistic that 2023 would be a blissful year as she promised to start unfolding her plans from the beginning of the year.

