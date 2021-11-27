Huawei grabs two major honours at Nigerian tech awards

A leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei, asserted their leadership in technology advancement, by winning two major awards at the fifth edition of annual Nigerian Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA), widely known as Nigeria’s ICT ‘Oscars’ awards.

The Nigerian Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA) jury members selected Huawei for the ‘Excellence in Technological Innovations’ award.

The award was conferred on the company as a reflection of Africa’s tech ecosystem’s high recognition of Huawei’s continuous efforts to enhance the possibilities of mobile and digital technology.

The jury recognised Huawei for the company’s commitment to drive innovation in the field of smart devices, with meticulous R&D on A.I. and own chipsets, and also for its position as an important partner for the Nigerian telecom infrastructure market.

Similarly, Huawei received ‘Network Infrastructure Provider of the Year’ award at the event.

With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – Huawei’s continues to show its commitment to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure.

Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

While commending Huawei for her innovative prowess focused on customer needs, Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO, InstinctWave the event organiser said NTITA celebrates the energy, creativity and commitment of the people, government, state actors and private enterprises driving the sector,” and urged the company not to relent in its contribution to Nigerian society through innovation, and take pride in supporting the partners with driving digital transformation.”

Other major winners include MTN with various awards, while the CEO, Karl Olutokun Toriola, won the Technology Person of the Year award.

Enugu State clinched the Tech Innovation Hub of the Year. The Emerging Young Leader of The Year Award (Public Sector) was won by Elvis Obi-Nwankwo, Special Assistant to the Enugu State Governor on Innovation, Science and Technology whilethe coveted ICT Governor of the Year went to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s in recognition of his strong ICT policy-thrusts to rework the future of Enugu state on digital economy.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had a double run emerging as the Outstanding Telecom Regulator of the Year, while its Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Prof. UmaruGarba Danbatta is the Telecom Industry Leader for 2021.

GMD/GCEO of VDT Communications Limited, AbiodunOmoniyi, received the NTITA Lifetime Award for contributions to the ICT sector while founder of Knowhow Media & Market Intelligence Limited and publisher of IT Edge News.ng, SegunOruame was recognized for outstanding contributions to ICT reporting in Nigeria. Digitization Advocate of the Year went to Olusola Teniola, president of African Digital Economy Forum (ADEF).

Nigeria’s most prized IT and Telecom event operates as a collaborative platform with stakeholders majorly the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the ADEF. The event is powered by InstinctWave, an ISO-certified company.

Naphtal also said that Huawei has invested heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward.

“With more than 180,000 employees, and operating in more than 170 countries and regions, Huawei has proven itself as a global power-house in driving innovation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!