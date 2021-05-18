HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness in Buhari’s nominees

The Senate, on Tuesday, expressed strong reservation about the composition of nominees for the Human Rights Commission which it dismissed as lopsided.

Presenting the report of the Senate Committee on Human Rights and Legal Matters which screened the 12 nominees, Senator representing Ekiti Central and Chairman of the Committee, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele noted that while the south-east and North West have four and three nominees, respectively, North East has no representative.

He told his colleagues that the composition observed in breach of the Federal Character Principle and the Nigerian Constitution.

He said:” In view of the issues raised in the course of the screening exercise, it is imperative for the Committee to give an insight on the nature of the appointments, generally.

In this regard, we hereby highlight our general observations, as follows: “That in the course of carrying out this assignment, the Committee was guided by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the extant law, which established the National Human Rights Commission; “That Section 14 (3) of the Constitution requires that the composition of the government of the Federation or any of its agencies, should reflect the Federal Character Principles.

Furthermore, Section 3 (2) and (3) of the National Human Rights (Amendment) Act, provides for the composition of the Council to consist of the Chairman and Members of the Commission who shall represent various segments of the human rights community.

“However, it is noteworthy to state that the composition of the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission as presented to the 9th Senate, does not comply with the provisions of the Constitution as it relates to the Federal Character Principles.”

Senator Bamidele further submitted “that it is imperative to state that absolute compliance with the provisions of the Constitution is not a choice but a fundamental obligation imposed on individuals, Government and all its functionaries, as encapsulated in Section 13 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

“That human rights issues do not only affect a segment but cut across all parts of the country. As such, all the geo-political zones must be represented in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution, in the light of emerging human rights abuses in the country.

“That the Senate do draw the attention of Mr President and Commander–In–Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation to the lop-sidedness in the composition of the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission, which is an infraction against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

“That the Senate and indeed the National Assembly do not only make law but also ensures that the laws are complied with, through the mechanisms of checks and balances.

“Therefore, it is our duty to draw the attention of the Executive who is saddled with the responsibilities of making nominations for appointments into any position in the country to ensure compliance with the Federal Character Principles in line with the Constitution. ”

Despite the infraction to the Constitution and breach of the Federal Character Principle, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Human Rights and Legal Matters appealed to his colleagues to confirm the nominees.

He disclosed that the Grade “A” Status conferred on Nigeria by the United Nations General Assembly on Human Rights, has been under threat for three years and denying the nominees confirmation would further erode it.

“I wish to humbly implore the President of the Senate and indeed, my distinguished colleagues, to approve the recommendation of this Committee on this screening exercise in the National interest.

“This request is predicated on the fact that due to non-compliance of the government to constitute the Governing Council of the Commission for about three years now, the Grade “A” Status conferred on Nigeria by the United Nations General Assembly on Human Rights, has been under threat. As such, it is incumbent on us as responsive Legislature, to ensure that Nigeria is not downgraded, after striving assiduously to attain this current status, a few years ago.

“Accordingly, I hereby request the Senate to dispassionately and magnanimously consider and approve this Report.”

Those confirmed included, Dr Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Chairman; Joseph Onyemaechi Mmamel; Ahmad Abubakar Fingilla; Kemi Asiwaju-Okenyodo; Abubakar Muhammed; Femi Okeowo; Sunday Etim Daniel; Barr. Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani; Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana, SAN; Azubuike Nwakwenta; Jamila Isah; and Mrs. Idayat Omolara Hassan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness in Buhari’s nominees

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness in Buhari’s nominees

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness in Buhari’s nominees