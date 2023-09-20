Governance in Zamfara State has been encumbered by series of challenges in the fast few years due to the activities of bandits. Successive administration in the state have taken measures aimed at taming the criminals. Since he assumed office as governor on May 29, Governor Dauda Lawal has also taken some pragmatic measures to create more conducive political atmosphere for good governance. The state Commissioner of Information and Culture, Honourable Mannir Muazu Haidara, spoke with ATTAHIRU AHMED, on the journey so far for the administration, its priorities and plan for the state. Excerpts:

ON his first day in office, Governor Dauda Lawal promised to give priority to security of lives and property. As the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, to what extent will you say the governor has achieved that objective?

As you are aware, since taking the oath of office on 29th May, 2023, Governor Dauda Lawal has been hard at implementing his rescue mission for a brighter future for the good people of Zamfara State as promised during electioneering. You may recall the challenges of insecurity was inherited from the previous administration, the present administration has demonstrated unwavering dedication in addressing some key issues affecting our state. Security issues is one of the present administration concern, His Excellency Governor Dauda Lawal has demonstrated strong leadership in handling security issues through consultations with various security agencies both at home and Abuja.

Recently, we closed down some cattle markets in some local government areas because of the activities of criminals. We also established a Security Trust Fund to source for money that can be utilised in the provision of security, equipment, deployment and training of security agents, as well as to assist victims of banditry in the state. The state government has also approved the recruitment of 4,200 Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) to complement government’s efforts in addressing the security challenges in the state. Each of the 14 local government areas is expected to recruit 300 JTF personnel and they will undergo rigorous physical training that will prepare them to assist the security agencies with actionable intelligence to combat crimes in the state.

Peace is critical in the quest to deliver on campaign promises, good governance and leadership. What are some of the measures being put in place by the government to rekindle hope in the people for a new dawn in the state?

Education is a fundamental right of all Zamfara citizens. A major measure has been put in place by the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal to ensure that every Zamfara child has access to quality education at all levels despite the challenge of insecurity. The government has paid the outstanding NECO examination fees to allow students to sit for the 2023 examinations. There are also plans to review the payment to the indigenes on scholarship studying in various tertiary institutions across the country. The administration is committed to enhancing access to quality healthcare service.

The government has initiated and launched a Special Modified Monthly Medical Outreach Programme with a view to giving free medical services to patient with special cases.

The removal of petrol subsidy has been accompanied by a lot of challenges to the people in the country generally. That is why the issue of how to cushion the negative effects remains in the front burner. How much palliatives has Zamfara state received from the Federal Government to alleviate the pains of the people in the state due to the effects of petrol subsidy removal?





Under the Federal Government palliatives programmes, Zamfara state has received N2 billion out of the N5 billion allocated to the state. The state also got the allocation of 11,877 50kg bags of rice and 2,834 of 25kg bags of rice for distribution to the six local government areas selected for phase one of the programme where over 200,000 vulnerable households would benefit to cushion the effect of subsidy removal. In phase two, the palliatives distribution will commence in the remaining eight local government areas as soon as we receive the consignment. The administration of Governor Dauda Lawal has pledged to complement the N5 billion from the Federal Government with additional funds to cater for the needs of the entire communities in the state. So, the government has approved the procurement of 50, 18-seater buses for inter and intra transportation services, in addition to another 10 units of 52-seater Macpolo buses for the transportation of students to schools across the state.

The government should also be worried about the issue of empowerment. What is the plan of the governor for the large number of unemployed youths so as to reduce security challenges in the state?

The administration has employed 1,500 youths under a scheme tagged Zamfara Youths Sanitation programme as part of fulfillment of the campaign promises made by Governor Dauda Lawal to make youths in the state more useful in the society and further reduce the security challenges. Critical infrastructure projects have been fast-tracked under the present leadership which includes improving transportation, roads, rehabilitations and other public facilities. The present administration remains committed to vision for a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Zamfara State.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE