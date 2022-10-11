How young entrepreneurs can acquire second passport easily — Kahera Luxury

Kahera, a luxury Travel partner has said that in its about 7 years in travel and tour business, it has devised a model of allowing young entrepreneurs have access to second passport.

The CEO of Kahera, Kechi said though getting second passport is expensive,but Kahera is promoting residency programs such as the D7 visa which allows entrepreneurs to live and work in Portugal.

Kahera provides bespoke solutions as well as professionalism and expertise in meeting each client’s needs, a statement from the company said.

The company was founded in 2015 by Kechi, who has done an impressive job of building its reputation and client base.

Kahera’s approach to boutique travel management for their high-end clientele is very simple – they take care of their clients’ every needs from the moment they contact Kahera to when they commence their journey and returned from their trip.

Since starting the business, the team at Kahera has shown enthusiasm in delivering exceptional client service. In addition, privacy and confidentiality are non-negotiable values for them, hence it is no wonder that the demand for their expertise has soared as it has.

The Founder, Kechi is a Nigerian born, UK raised entrepreneur who has fast become a trailblazer in the travel industry and is well known as the Concierge Extraordinaire within the elite traveling community.

Her company, Kahera, provides unique and tailored journey management solutions for High and Ultra-High Net worth individuals across the world.

Founded in Abuja, Kahera is a leader in the luxury travel community; with a presence in the USA, Barbados and the UK.

Their services span more than travel, members can enjoy visa consultations, acquire a 2nd passport, corporate mobility, to name a few.

When asked what sets Kahera apart from other companies Kechi stated “Kahera is founded on the principles of efficiency, flexibility, quality and unrivalled end-to- end customer service.

“What sets us apart is our professionalism and an unwavering dedication to the ‘little things’ that further enhances the customer experience.”

“I am a perfectionist” says Kechi, “so I’m so grateful that I am doing what I’m genuinely passionate about. We think of everything related to your journey management so all you have to do is relax and enjoy your experience.”

As an entrepreneur, Kechi’s passion is enabling other entrepreneurs to reach their full potential as one of the hindrances is being able to travel freely for meetings, setting up a company or just to become a digital nomad.





“In this post-covid world, people are embracing the idea of visiting and relocating to more countries, especially due to the enhanced remote working culture. We are here to assist with all facets of that trip or relocation, from visas, looking for a new home, schools, job opportunities etc”, the statement added.