On Wednesday, Nigeria and Nigerians witnessed another June 12 celebration in commemoration of Democracy Day. Like in previous years, President Bola Tinubu and those in power spoke beautifully about Nigeria’s democracy and its dividends. YUSUF ABDULKADIR sampled the opinions of some Nigerians on how democracy is faring under President Tinubu’s government. Their views:

Isiaq Kamaldeen

I wish Nigeria had met the standard we have been yearning for. However, I am still observing. I have not seen good governance yet, but I am hopeful. I know the president to be brilliant. We need to be patient. That is the consolation. The president understands the meaning of democracy. I have not seen where he reacted to the abuses, vilification, and criticism meted out to him on social media. He is still young on the throne, and we need to give him time. He has approved the autonomy of local governments. That is one of the good things we have been expecting from him.

Abdulrasheed Abdulqadir

Under President Tinubu, democracy and governance have shown promise. However, there is still room for improvement. The administration’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda has brought renewed energy and focus on critical issues like economic growth and security. However, concerns persist around inclusivity, accountability, and the rule of law. I would rate democracy and governance under President Tinubu 6.5/10, acknowledging progress while urging continued efforts to deepen democratic values, address ongoing challenges, and ensure dividends of democracy for all Nigerians.

Alli Toheeb

I acknowledge the fact that the country is facing challenges, but I believe President Tinubu’s government has been working tirelessly to address the economic hardship. Despite the obstacles, they have implemented reforms and initiatives aimed at revitalising the economy. I appreciate the efforts made so far, even though there is still much to be done. I would rate democracy and governance under President Tinubu’s government as a 7 out of 10. However, there is always room for improvement. Lastly, I encourage the government to continue working towards inclusive growth and improvement in the standard of living for all Nigerians.

Sulaimon Saad

Democracy in Nigeria had been downplayed until the election of President Tinubu. The government of the people and by the people was seen in the past election that made him the president. However, giving back to the people has been overlooked. The removed subsidised system has not helped the situation of the citizens. The slogan of the government is ‘The renewed hope’ — a re-edit slogan of the icon of democracy, Moshood Abiola’s ‘Hope ‘93’. Unfortunately, no hope had been initiated, let alone taken care of.

Usman Taiwo-Hassan

No matter how one looks at it, democracy will always remain a democracy. In Nigeria, today, it takes more than an eye to see — sometimes, it does not have to be said — as a large number of Nigerians have turned a deaf ear and decided to turn a blind eye to the fact that Nigeria can be better. I understand the challenges facing Nigeria in the first year of President Tinubu’s tenure, but Nigeria needs a decisive president. The president is an intentional leader and an intelligent patriot. I would like to ask anyone to point out why democracy under Tinubu is not the hope for a better Nigeria.

AbdulHamid Adejumo

Over the past year, this administration has implemented significant reforms such as subsidy removal, increased FAAC allocation, student loans, consumer credit, and a CNG-powered transportation system. The appointment of competent officials like Tunji Ojo and the adherence to the rule of law reflect a commitment to democratic principles. Youth engagement in politics and inclusivity, with diverse regional representation, is also notable. Despite some challenging policies, the overall direction suggests potential long-term benefits. Based on these factors, I would rate his administration 9 out of 10.

Tasi’u Aminu

Twenty-five years of uninterrupted democratic system of government, still, we cannot find the beauty of it in the life of the common man. Yes, democracy is good, but in the case of Nigeria, it is only good for the elites who are riding on its instrumentality to attain their political will. Under the current administration, the string of inflation has been pulled up in every sector of the economy. The purchasing power of the average Nigerian continues to shrink in just one year. The government continues to claim that bold steps have been taken towards national healing. If that is the reality, then, underprivileged Nigerians need to feel the impact of the steps as soon as possible because Nigerians are tired of waiting to witness the so-called ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

Raji Amao

Democracy connotes that every citizen should be active in participating in the development and progress of this country. Under Tinubu’s administration, I have not seen any trace of democracy and governance. Why celebrate democracy in Nigeria when we cannot pinpoint major projects this government has achieved? Insecurity, inflation, high cost of living, electricity tariff hike with no hope for a change are the order of the day. Tinubu’s administration has been trying hard to reinvigorate Nigerian democracy — yet, we are still confused. We should try to indulge ourselves in active participation to fix our crumbling system.

