How world leaders reacted to Israeli strikes on Iran

Israel launched wide scale strikes on Iran on Friday, targeting what it described as nuclear and military infrastructure.

The assault, dubbed ‘Operation Rising Lion’, has triggered swift and varied responses from global leaders, many of whom are urging restraint to prevent further escalation in the volatile Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the military operation as a critical turning point. He said Israel had launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, “a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.” He added, “This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, condemned the attacks. He said, “The Zionist regime has committed a crime in our dear country today at dawn with its satanic, bloodstained hands.” He warned that Israel “should anticipate a severe punishment,” and added, “By God’s grace, the powerful arm of the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces won’t let them go unpunished.”

He further stated, “With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio distanced Washington from the action. He said, “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.” He warned Iran, “Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

A spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said the UN chief “condemns any military escalation in the Middle East.” He expressed concern about the Israeli strikes on nuclear installations and urged “maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict.”

Oman, a key mediator in Iran-U.S. talks, called the attack “a dangerous, reckless escalation.” It said the move was a “flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law.” The Sultanate blamed Israel for the escalation and urged the global community “to adopt a firm and unequivocal stance to halt this dangerous course of action.”

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said, “This was a unilateral action by Israel,” and emphasized that the U.S. and its allies were “working to de-escalate.”

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, warned of risks to nuclear facilities.

He urged all parties to show “maximum restraint” and said, “Any military action that jeopardises the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond.”

Grossi added that he had offered to travel to Iran “at the earliest” to assess the situation and ensure safety, security, and non-proliferation.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “We call on both sides to refrain from steps that could lead to further escalation and destabilise the entire region.”

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called for restraint but reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defence. “We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation that could compromise regional stability,” he said.

Barrot also said, “We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear programme. We reaffirm Israel’s right to defend itself against any attack.”

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing opposed “the violation of Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.” He urged parties to “avoid further escalation” and said China “is willing to play a constructive role in easing the situation.”

Turkey said Israel’s strike “shows it does not want issues to be resolved through diplomatic means” and called for an immediate halt to “aggressive actions that could lead to greater conflicts.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “Escalation serves no one in the region. Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate.”

He added, “Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the action “risks further destabilising a region that is already volatile.” She urged all parties “to refrain from actions and rhetoric that will further exacerbate tensions.”

Wong said Iran’s nuclear and missile programme “represents a threat to international peace and security” and encouraged dialogue and diplomacy.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya called the Israeli action “deeply regrettable.” He said, “The government strongly condemns this action, which escalates the situation.”

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said Iran has “failed to meet its obligations to the international community” and “seeks to destroy the state of Israel.” He added, “I have a great deal of understanding for… military action to deter the production of a nuclear bomb in the region.”

Saudi Arabia condemned the strikes, calling them “blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran.” It said the actions undermined Iran’s sovereignty and violated international norms.

As the global community responds with concern, condemnation, and calls for calm, the crisis underscores how fragile peace remains in the region—and how quickly it can unravel.

(Reuters)