How world leaders react to US strikes on Iran

World leaders have continued to react after the United States launched airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, formally entering Israel’s war with Iran in what is being described as a significant escalation with far-reaching consequences.

Tribune Online reports that the airstrikes, which targeted Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz nuclear facilities, have heightened fears of a broader regional conflict and drawn strong reactions from capitals around the globe.

Here are some key reactions:

United States

Speaking from the White House, President Donald Trump declared that Iran’s “key nuclear [sites] were completely and fully obliterated.” He warned that “there will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran,” adding that while the targets struck were the most “lethal,” there are still “many targets left.”

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated President Trump for the strikes, describing the decision to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities as bold. He said the action would change history and insisted that the move denied “the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons.”

Iran

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, in his first public remarks after the attacks, accused the United States of violating international law and breaching the UN Charter and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. He described the strikes as “outrageous” and warned that they would have “everlasting consequences.” Araghchi stated that Iran “reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over the United States’ use of force, calling it a “dangerous escalation” and a direct threat to international peace and security. He warned of the growing risk of the conflict spiralling out of control and urged member states to de-escalate and adhere to international law. Guterres insisted there was no military solution and that diplomacy remained the only path forward.

He tweeted on X, “I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.

“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.

“I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the @UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.”

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Iran’s nuclear programme posed a serious threat to international security and welcomed the US effort to mitigate that risk. However, he noted the volatility of the region and urged Iran to return to the negotiating table and seek a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

European Union

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated on X that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, which she described as a threat to international security. She called on all parties to step back from further escalation and confirmed that EU Foreign Ministers would meet to discuss the situation.

Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi, leader of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, responded by declaring that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “must go.” She said the Iranian people welcomed the end of war and were seeking peace and freedom.

Hamas

The Palestinian armed group Hamas strongly condemned the United States’ strikes, describing them as “brazen aggression” and “a dangerous escalation.” The group accused Washington of blindly following “the occupiers’ agenda” and violating international law. Hamas declared its full solidarity with Iran and expressed confidence in its ability to defend its sovereignty.

Mexico

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all parties involved in the Middle East conflict to embrace diplomatic dialogue for peace. Reaffirming its constitutional principles and pacifist stance, the ministry called for de-escalation and said that restoring peaceful coexistence among states in the region remained its top priority.

