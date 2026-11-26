WhatsApp users can now prepare messages and set them to be delivered automatically at a chosen time, with the platform’s new scheduled messaging feature allowing them to plan communication up to 14 days in advance.

The feature supports both individual and group conversations, with users able to select a delivery time ranging from 10 minutes to two weeks after composing a message.

In announcing the update, WhatsApp described scheduled messaging as one of its most requested features. The company said it was designed to help users send messages at more convenient times, rather than having to remember to send them later.

“That’s why we’re introducing scheduled messages – one of our most requested features. You can write a message when you think of it and send it anywhere from 10 minutes to 14 days later, in both your 1:1 and group chats,” the company said.

Once scheduled, a message will appear in the recipient’s chat just like any other message, without a label indicating that it was prepared earlier.

Users will also have access to a list of their pending messages, allowing them to review or delete any scheduled message before its delivery time.

How to schedule messages on WhatsApp

The process begins in the chat where the user intends to send the message. The steps are:

Open WhatsApp and enter an individual or group conversation. Compose the message you want to send. Press and hold the send button. Choose the date and time for delivery. Confirm the schedule.

WhatsApp will then send the message automatically at the selected time.

The feature is not limited to text. Users can also schedule photographs and videos, making it possible to plan different types of messages in advance.

WhatsApp said scheduled messages would be delivered even when the sender’s phone is switched off or its battery has run out. It also confirmed that the messages would retain the platform’s end-to-end encryption, which prevents anyone outside the conversation, including WhatsApp, from reading their contents.

“Even if your phone is off or out of battery, your scheduled message will still show up at the time you chose, and it remains end-to-end encrypted like all your personal messages, so no one else can read it, not even us,” the company said.

The update is being rolled out globally over the coming weeks. However, WhatsApp has not provided a specific date by which the feature will be available to every user.

The addition gives users a way to plan messages ahead of time, whether they are sending reminders, sharing updates or making sure an important message reaches someone at a particular time.