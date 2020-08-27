How we’ll ensure Oyo LG election is not one-party show ― OYSIEC Chairman

Chairman designate, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Barrister Isiaka Olagunju, on Thursday, said with the commission focused on building trust and confidence in the electoral process, a high number of political parties will participate in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Speaking with journalists just after being confirmed by the state House of Assembly as OYSIEC Chairman, Olagunju avowed that the commission will prove transparency and credibility in all its activities leading to the election to engender increased participation of political parties.

He particularly assured that the OYSIEC will not be a party to rigging, promising to deliver a credible and transparent Oyo LG election.

On the typical scenario of ruling parties sweeping almost all LG seats, Olagunju said while there was no law against such, even if such happens, it will be deemed an acceptable result to the losers.

“I can see that there has been a challenge in organising local government election not only in Oyo State but in several states, that is why you have caretaker committees running the councils.

ALSO READ: UNILAG probe panel calls for memoranda

“You know that Independent Electoral Commission is established under section 197 of the constitution to organise, undertake and manage local government election.

“What we intend to do, God willing is to build confidence in the process. Having a credible election is a process, not something that happens on the day of the election. It started with the political parties.

“We will engage the political parties to have that trust in our capacities. We will ensure that we are transparent in all our activities. It is that trust that is not there.

“But, we hope and believe that we will build their trust and confidence that we will deliver a free and credible election.

“There is no law against the ruling party claiming all the seats. If the process is fair, credible and transparent, even those that lose the election will accept the loss not that the election was rigged.

“I can assure you that we will not participate in rigging the election in Oyo State. That election must be credible, fair and transparent,” Olagunju said.

Other members of the commission confirmed are Mr Adeniyi Babatunde, Mrs Ganiyat Saka, Mr Olanrewaju Emmanuel, Mr Kunle Agboola, Mr Remi Ayoade, Mr Sunday Falana and Mr Adeojo Elias.

Thursday’s sitting also saw the Assembly give approval for the state government to access an N800 million credit facility proposed by Unity bank as counterpart funding to attract N2,967,700 from the federal ministry of water resources.

The fund to be handled by the Oyo State Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) is meant for expanded water supply, sanitation and hygiene.

With the fund, twenty out of the 33 local government areas in the state are pencilled to have their water, sanitation and hygiene challenges addressed.

In a motion presented at the plenary, Honourable Seyi Adisa of Afijio constituency called on the state government to constitute the governing council of the Oyo State College of Cooperatives and Entrepreneurship Studies, Ilora for the smooth functioning of the college.

He also advocated the appointment of principal officers for the institution to live up to its expectation of graduating entrepreneurs.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyo LG election