Since yesterday, children have been on elections holidays. Aunty Yemi interacted with some of them to know their plans for the holiday especially when their parents go out to exercise their franchise.

Chukwudinma Okoji, 9 yrs old, Pry 4

Three weeks ago, my mum took me to observe how elections are done. When we got there, I saw the processes and ballot papers; everything was interesting. I was happy with what I saw and felt like voting too. I will ask mum to take me to the polling unit again this Saturday (today) so I can acquire more knowledge about voting. I also will tell my friends everything I see again.

Beatrice Adebayo, 11 yrs old, JSS 1

On Friday preceding presidential and federal representatives’ elections holidays, I washed my clothes after completing my assignment. My dad was watching news so I couldn’t watch any other programme. At a point, everything became boring and I went to sleep. On the election day, I fetched water and slept until my parents returned from their poling unit and I watched television. On the day of the governorship election, I will do my chores, read the Bible and books in preparation for my forthcoming examinations and also take time to sleep.

Ayokunle Olaoye, 12 yrs old, JSS 2

On this governorship election holiday, I will stay indoors with my phone. I plan to play video games, football and also invite some of my friends in possession of phones so we can play multiplayer

I spent my last election holiday playing football with friends in an uncompleted building on the Friday while the Saturday was dedicated to video games because my mummy dropped her phone and the key to the video games room for me. She returned around 6p.m. because she took time out with some of her friends after voting.





Dorcas Olosunde, 10 yrs old, Pry 4

I will try and go to a voting centre close to my house to see how people are voting aside watching news on elections with my friends because last time, we only played scrabble and other games at my friend’s house when electricity went off.

Pitan Obadasami, 10 yrs old, Pry 4

It was interesting to see all we saw on the television, especially Channels Television. Thanks to mum who took it upon herself to take us with her to see election materials and process. It was a wonderful experience. Today, I am eager to stroll down my street with mum after breakfast to watch people vote for a governor and other candidates.

Favour Oyeyemi, 8yrs old, Pry 3

I will not follow my parents to vote this Saturday because there will be a lot of people at each ward. Rather, I will stay at home and read for my 2nd term examinations starting next week. I will also spare some time to help mum sweep and cook.

Obadimeji Omosogbe, 9 yrs old, Pry 4

I will ask my dad if I can go to his polling unit with him. If he says no, I know the house might be boring but I will play with my toys, play games on my mum’s phone or ride my bicycle. I will eat and take some time to sleep as well.

