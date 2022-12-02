How we spent Wike’s N200m donation for IDPs ― Asake

Labour Party’s Gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the N200 million donated by the River State Governor, Nyeson Wike for the Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) in the state.

Recall, Wike who was in the state to canvass for support ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary as one of the presidential aspirants donated the sum of N200m for the IDPs in the state through his party.

However, the donation became controversial once the LP governorship candidate, Asake made his intention known to contest for the governorship ticket under the Labour Party.

Featuring in a political parley at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Friday, Asake who was then the National President of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), said it was true Nyeson Wike gave N200 million.

However, he was quick to say, “Out of the money, the SOKAPU got N120m, while the sum of N80m was credited to the account of Jamaatul Nasarul Islam (JNI) Kaduna State chapter. The money was given to the religious body because in the Northern part of the state they do not have a recognized association like ours.

He said ”but once they heard I am joining politics, some of them started flying all sorts of things to malign me, that I spent all the money, but it is normal in politics.

“They also said I am working for APC. That allegation pained me.

Clarifying the allegation, the former SOKAPU leader noted that when they received their money, they bought assorted grains and other items for the IDPs and distributed it to them, saying, “we distributed to people irrespective of their religions and tribes.

“Everybody who knows me that I will not indulge in such act, so, I just laughed over it. When I am joining politics, l left over N60m in the coffers of SOKAPU, he declared.