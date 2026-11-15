How we spent N50m fund received from Seyi Tinubu — Oyo City Boy Movement

…defends suspension of ex-officials

The Oyo State chapter of the City Boy Movement has explained how it spent the N50 million mobilisation support received from its Patron, Seyi Tinubu, saying the money was distributed to coordinators across the state’s 33 local government areas to strengthen grassroots political activities.

The group also defended its decision to suspend some former executive members, accusing them of engaging in alleged anti-party activities and actions capable of undermining its political objectives.

The clarification followed controversy over the management of the fund and allegations of a leadership crisis within the movement, particularly the suspension of former officials, including Abiola Oyeyemi and Adetoyese Ishola, as well as allegations involving the Special Assistant to the Minister of Youth Development, Dr Titi Gbadamosi.

Explaining the disbursement of the N50 million, the movement said its Director, Femi Onireti, convened a meeting of the 33 local government coordinators after receiving the funds.

At the meeting, according to the group, each coordinator was given N1 million to facilitate mobilisation activities in their respective areas.

It said the arrangement was designed to strengthen grassroots engagement, expand the movement’s reach and provide resources for effective political mobilisation across the state.

The movement maintained that the fund was intended for grassroots mobilisation and youth development, not personal interests or political manoeuvring.

On the suspension of the former officials, the group said the decision was a disciplinary measure prompted by concerns over their political conduct and social media activities.

It expressed displeasure over what it described as public comments and online posts considered contrary to the interests of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate.

According to the movement, “individuals occupying leadership positions must demonstrate political loyalty and consistency,” insisting that the decision was neither personal nor financially motivated.

The group also alleged that Gbadamosi was interested in benefiting from the mobilisation fund and accused her of engaging in behind-the-scenes activities aimed at undermining the existing leadership.

Beyond political mobilisation, the movement said it was investing in youth development through technology and digital skills empowerment programmes aimed at improving employability and creating opportunities for young people in the digital economy.

It stressed that its activities extended beyond electioneering to include initiatives designed to promote the economic empowerment of youths.

Reaffirming its commitment to President Bola Tinubu, the APC and the Renewed Hope Agenda, the movement said it would continue to mobilise support for the party’s candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It urged members and supporters not to allow internal disagreements to distract them from building a strong grassroots political structure across Oyo State.